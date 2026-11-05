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Cumberland County

Holly Day Fair open through Nov. 8 in Cumberland County

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HDHq_1Gp4owEI00

The 59th Annual Holly Day Fair is now open in Cumberland County and will run through Nov. 8. Families can also visit the Cumberland County NC - Emergency Services team during Fall Safety Day on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Crown Complex parking lot. View the full Holly Day Fair schedule here: bit.ly/3UB0H8b

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cumberland County, NC Government

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