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Fayetteville
Learn About Fayetteville’s First Streetcar
8 days ago
Fayetteville’s first streetcar, called the “Toonerville Trolley,” began running in 1906 and traveled mostly along Hay Street in city streets. Residents can find more stories like this in the Local & State History Room at the Cumberland County Public Library’s Headquarters Library in downtown Fayetteville.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cumberland County, NC Government
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