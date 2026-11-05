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⚠️ Cumberland County updates sheriff real estate sale rule #4
⚠️ Update to Sheriff Real Estate Sale Terms in Cumberland County
Cumberland County has updated item number 4 in the Sheriff Real Estate Sale Terms and Conditions. The change affects the attorney bidding process for sheriff real estate sales.
If you are an attorney, a bidder, or otherwise involved in sheriff real estate sales in Cumberland County, be sure to review the revised Terms and Conditions, paying close attention to item #4.
This update could affect how bids must be placed or handled during sheriff sales, so it’s important to read the official terms before your next sale participation.
More Info: News Flash • Cumberland County
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