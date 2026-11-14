Culver City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes lab work. Here are several solid roles hiring now, all in or near Culver City, CA.

Employer: Evolution Physical Therapy

Evolution Physical Therapy Location: Playa Vista / Culver City area, CA

Playa Vista / Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

This outpatient role is all about 1:1 care with active patients and athletes, focused on sports and orthopedic rehab. You’ll get structured mentorship, strong clinical development, and chances to grow into leadership while working in a performance-style rehab space.

Employer: Southern California Hospitals

Location: Culver City, CA

Type: Listed as Full-time ; schedule is per diem, variable

Listed as ; schedule is Pay: $59.42/hour

Work across Chemistry, Immunology, Hematology, Microbiology, and more, running tests that directly guide patient care. This role fits a California-licensed CLS who’s comfortable with hospital lab systems, quality control, and variable shifts.

Employer: L & O Aesthetics

Location: Culver City, CA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: $25.00 – $28.00/hour

Support patients on GLP-1 medications with both coaching and clinical tasks like vitals, phlebotomy, and medication administration (within scope). Good fit if you’re a Certified Medical Assistant with BLS, want steady in-person work, and like a mix of patient interaction and admin.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles here tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.