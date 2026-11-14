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💻 Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles in Culver City, CA
Culver City tech is buzzing right now, especially around streaming and media. If you’re in IT and like entertainment or enterprise systems, these openings are worth a look.
Design Technologist II, Prime Video
- Employer: Prime Video & Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Culver City, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Culver City): $131,800 – $178,300/year
Hands-on role building high-fidelity prototypes for TV, mobile, and web using HTML/CSS/JS, React, Redux, Motion.js, and AWS Bedrock for Gen AI experiences. Great fit if you love front-end coding, UX, and turning big product ideas into working demos that get shown to senior leadership.
Senior Technical Product Manager, US Prime Video
- Employer: Prime Video & Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Culver City, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Culver City): $166,300 – $225,000/year
Lead the AI-powered tools and data platforms that shape what millions of US customers see on Prime Video. You’ll own roadmap and strategy, manage a small PM team, and work closely with data engineers and scientists on GenAI, experimentation, and audience insights.
Technical Lead, Payroll Systems
- Employer: Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Location: Culver City, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,400 – $178,000/year
Lead the payroll tech ecosystem (Infor WFM, UKG Payroll, integrations with HR/finance) for Sony Pictures. This is a visible, hands-on role owning system health, integrations, production support, and modernization across payroll, HRIS, finance, and IT.
If any of these sound close to your skills, click through, skim the full description, and throw in an application while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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