Culver City tech is buzzing right now, especially around streaming and media. If you’re in IT and like entertainment or enterprise systems, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Prime Video & Amazon.com Services LLC

Prime Video & Location: Culver City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Culver City): $131,800 – $178,300/year

Hands-on role building high-fidelity prototypes for TV, mobile, and web using HTML/CSS/JS, React, Redux, Motion.js, and AWS Bedrock for Gen AI experiences. Great fit if you love front-end coding, UX, and turning big product ideas into working demos that get shown to senior leadership.

Employer: Prime Video & Amazon.com Services LLC

Prime Video & Location: Culver City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Culver City): $166,300 – $225,000/year

Lead the AI-powered tools and data platforms that shape what millions of US customers see on Prime Video. You’ll own roadmap and strategy, manage a small PM team, and work closely with data engineers and scientists on GenAI, experimentation, and audience insights.

Employer: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Location: Culver City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,400 – $178,000/year

Lead the payroll tech ecosystem (Infor WFM, UKG Payroll, integrations with HR/finance) for Sony Pictures. This is a visible, hands-on role owning system health, integrations, production support, and modernization across payroll, HRIS, finance, and IT.

If any of these sound close to your skills, click through, skim the full description, and throw in an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.