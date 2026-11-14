undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Culver City
📣 Culver City Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Culver City’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like big‑brand tech or creative product work. Here are a couple of strong roles hiring locally.
Client District Manager, Major Accounts (HCM Sales) – ADP
- Employer: ADP
- Location: Culver City, CA (territory‑based field sales)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,100 – $99,800 per year (plus potential bonus/commission per listing)
- Sell ADP’s HR and payroll tech to mid‑sized companies (about 50–159 employees) and run the full sales cycle from prospecting to close. This is a quota‑carrying, B2B role with uncapped earning potential, lots of sales training, and a protected territory.
Account Coordinator – Culver City – Nadel
- Employer: Nadel
- Location: In-office, Culver City, CA (5820 Uplander Way)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28–$35 per hour, depending on experience
- Support Sales Consultants to source and deliver custom branded products for clients worldwide, from order placement through delivery. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, love project management, and enjoy working with creative and marketing teams on fast‑moving client work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a path in you hadn’t considered.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.