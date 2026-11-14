Culver City’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like big‑brand tech or creative product work. Here are a couple of strong roles hiring locally.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Culver City, CA (territory‑based field sales)

(territory‑based field sales) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,100 – $99,800 per year (plus potential bonus/commission per listing)

(plus potential bonus/commission per listing) Sell ADP’s HR and payroll tech to mid‑sized companies (about 50–159 employees) and run the full sales cycle from prospecting to close. This is a quota‑carrying, B2B role with uncapped earning potential, lots of sales training, and a protected territory.

Employer: Nadel

Location: In-office, Culver City, CA (5820 Uplander Way)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$35 per hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Support Sales Consultants to source and deliver custom branded products for clients worldwide, from order placement through delivery. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, love project management, and enjoy working with creative and marketing teams on fast‑moving client work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a path in you hadn’t considered.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.