Culver City’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from big-name studios to fast-growing startups and national brands. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Paychex

Paychex Location: Culver City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $150,000 (base + commission)

Work with growing businesses (about 20–99 employees) selling payroll and HR tech in a consultative, B2B role. This one is ideal if you have solid sales experience, like owning the full sales cycle, and want uncapped earning potential plus big-company benefits and training.

Employer: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Location: Culver City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000 + potential annual incentive & benefits

Join the TV studio’s Talent Relations & Publicity team and help run awards campaigns for series across drama, comedy, unscripted, kids, and more. Great fit if you have 4+ years in entertainment awards/PR, love Emmys/Globes season, and enjoy organizing submissions, events, and talent-facing moments.

Employer: Beyond Bulk LLC

Location: Culver City, CA (in person)

Type: Part-time / Other

Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour, about 20–50 hours/week

Host live sneaker sales on TikTok, keep the energy high, and chat with viewers to close sales. Good for sneaker fans who are comfortable on camera, want a flexible schedule, and like fast-paced, social selling.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.