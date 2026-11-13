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💰 Culver City Accounting & Finance – Multiple High-Paying Roles
Culver City is busy right now for senior finance pros, especially if you like media and tech. Here are several standout roles with strong pay and big-company impact.
Director, Financial Planning & Analysis – YouTube & Social Platforms
- Employer: Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Location: Culver City, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,000 – $205,000 base, plus potential annual incentive and benefits
Lead FP&A for Sony’s global YouTube and social portfolio, partnering directly with the EVP, Head of YouTube and Social Platforms. You’ll own planning, forecasting, investment cases, and KPI dashboards, and drive use of AI, automation, and advanced analytics across a fast-moving digital business.
Finance Transformation Manager – Leo Accounting PMO (Reporting, Testing, Readiness)
- Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Culver City, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Culver City): $95,400 – $163,200 annually, plus sign-on, RSUs, and benefits
Help launch and scale Amazon Leo by leading accounting-focused programs around reporting and launch readiness. This role blends accounting, program management, and financial systems implementation, working with global tech, product, and finance teams to build scalable, automated financial solutions.
Accounting Transformation Program Manager, Financial Business & Integration (Devices & Services)
- Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Culver City, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Culver City): $95,400 – $163,200 annually, plus sign-on, RSUs, and benefits
Join Amazon’s Devices & Services Finance and Business Integration (FBI) team, owning end-to-end accounting workstreams for new product and service launches. You’ll manage projects from requirements through UAT, focus on automation and controlled processes, and partner across teams like Ring, Blink, eero, and Alexa.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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