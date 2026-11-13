Culver City is busy right now for senior finance pros, especially if you like media and tech. Here are several standout roles with strong pay and big-company impact.

Employer: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment Location: Culver City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000 – $205,000 base, plus potential annual incentive and benefits

Lead FP&A for Sony’s global YouTube and social portfolio, partnering directly with the EVP, Head of YouTube and Social Platforms. You’ll own planning, forecasting, investment cases, and KPI dashboards, and drive use of AI, automation, and advanced analytics across a fast-moving digital business.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Culver City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Culver City): $95,400 – $163,200 annually, plus sign-on, RSUs, and benefits

Help launch and scale Amazon Leo by leading accounting-focused programs around reporting and launch readiness. This role blends accounting, program management, and financial systems implementation, working with global tech, product, and finance teams to build scalable, automated financial solutions.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Culver City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Culver City): $95,400 – $163,200 annually, plus sign-on, RSUs, and benefits

Join Amazon’s Devices & Services Finance and Business Integration (FBI) team, owning end-to-end accounting workstreams for new product and service launches. You’ll manage projects from requirements through UAT, focus on automation and controlled processes, and partner across teams like Ring, Blink, eero, and Alexa.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.