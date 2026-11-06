Food YouTuber Visits A Friend’s Caribbean Restaurant In Maidstone, Then Tells Diners To Dip The Jerk Pork In Curry After One Bite Wins Him Over

Sometimes the best restaurant recommendation comes from a friend. UK food creator M the R, who hosts the Cook on Vibe channel @mdotrcookandvibe, headed to Jerky Worky’s, a Caribbean spot just off the High Street in Maidstone, Kent, run by a friend of his.

He says it is not a biased review. The place had been open for a little while and he had seen it do really well online, but he had been busy, so this was his first chance to sit down and test the food.

A Wall Of Fame, A Hot Sauce Check And A Kids’ Box That Won Him Over Before The Food

The first thing he noticed was the branding, which he called “wicked” and said he loved. He also pointed to the wall of fame, where actor Adam Deacon had been in the day before, and said he would soon add his own mark.

Then came the hot sauce check, which he treats as a test of whether a Caribbean shop does things properly. The shelf had Grace, the original yard-style sauces, and Crystal, which he says is all he uses at home for that kind of food. “Tick,” he said.

He also liked the kids’ munch box meal, only five, with one piece of jerk chicken, rice and peas, white rice or fries, steamed veg and a plantain. He called it a proper meal for lunchtime or a picnic.

“The Jerk Pork Surprised Me” With A Crispy, Fatty Bite

Then the food arrived: a spread of jerk pork, jerk chicken, rice and peas, white rice, curry goat, steamed veg, plantain, fries, a patty and coleslaw, with lemon drizzle, coconut and chocolate cakes on the side.

He started with the jerk pork. He is a jerk pork fan and says he takes jerk very seriously. Still, he admitted, “Actually, going to be honest with you all, the jerk pork surprised me.” He singled out the fatty, gooey part, saying that is the best part.

Next up was the mac and cheese. He says he is not really a mac and cheese fan, but this one looked good and tasted good. “They’re not tight with the cheese,” he said, noting there was plenty on top. He called it top review and beautiful.

Jerk Chicken And Gravy Earned A Strong Verdict, But He Still Prefers Pork

The jerk chicken came next, with rice and peas and gravy. He liked the gravy and said, “We’re winning,” though he admits he is simply a bigger fan of jerk pork than jerk chicken. “That’s just me,” he added, and said the chicken was really good.

The sides held up too. The steamed veg was nice and refreshing, the fries were good fries, and he dipped them in jerk chicken gravy, which he called brilliant. Plantain was plantain and rice was rice, he said, and it all worked together.

The Curry Goat “Dissolves In Your Mouth” And Became The Star Of The Show

Then came the dish he picked as his favorite. “It dissolves in your mouth. You don’t even have to chew it,” he said of the curry goat, adding that he did not even use his teeth. He called it the star of the show.

He kept going back to it. He tasted fresh thyme in the curry, noted it was not spicy whatsoever and said it was full of flavor. The potato in the dish was as soft as the meat. “I’ll travel just for the curry goat alone,” he said.

It is the kind of dish he thinks defines a good Caribbean kitchen. Curry goat is a long-simmered stew, and when the meat is cooked right it falls off the bone, which is exactly what he described here.

His Tip: Dip The Jerk Pork In The Curry

Then he discovered the combination he is now telling everyone to order. He dipped a piece of jerk pork into the curry sauce and declared, “That’s the match we needed.” The crispy bit of pork on the outside against the rich curry won him over completely.

His advice to anyone visiting is clear. Order the jerk pork, jerk chicken, rice and peas, mac and cheese and curry goat, then get the jerk pork and dip it in the curry. “I’m just giving you some advice on what to do,” he said.

If you do not eat pork, he says, use jerk chicken and do the same thing instead. He says he does not mind what anyone tells him, he eats pork, and the crispy, fatty bit is the best bit.

What To Order If You Visit A Caribbean Spot

His trip is a handy template for anyone trying a Caribbean takeaway for the first time. Jerk is the classic flavor, built on allspice (known as pimento) and Scotch bonnet pepper, and it can be slow-cooked or grilled for a smoky, spicy crust. Rice and peas is a staple side, and plantain adds sweetness.

Try a pairing. Mixing jerk meat with curry gravy gave him a better bite than either alone.

Check the hot sauce shelf. Familiar brands signal a kitchen that takes its flavors seriously.

Ask about a kids’ box. Smaller portions of the same food are a budget-friendly lunch.

Save room for cake. The lemon drizzle, coconut and chocolate cakes sat right beside the hot food.

He finished with a drink of Kola Champagne, a classic Caribbean soda, then went to sign the wall of fame. His message to locals in Kent was to come down and see the vibes, and to anyone further away, the same: nothing to change, the jerk pork in curry is worth the trip.

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