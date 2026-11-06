Couple Finally Reaches The Last Gordon Ramsay Restaurant On Their Vegas List, Orders Short-Rib Kettle-Chip Nachos, And Discovers The Reservation Secret

For one traveling couple, a Las Vegas food tour had one stubborn gap. They had eaten at nearly every Gordon Ramsay restaurant in town, and the last one on their list was Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Palace. The YouTube channel @billandlisa finally went to check it off.

The pub has been there since 2012, and they read that it is the second oldest of his Vegas restaurants. The oldest, they say, is Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris.

Short-Rib Nachos On Kettle Chips Made Them Say “I’d Be A Happy Camper”

They wanted to order dishes they had not seen at other Ramsay restaurants, so the first starter was the short-rib kettle chip nachos with English cheddar sauce, pickled peppers and sour cream. The portion was generous, with plenty of short rib on a bed of freshly made kettle chips.

The chips were very crispy and the short rib was nice and tender, with a little sweetness from the peppers. “If this is all that we were getting, I’d be a happy camper,” one of them said, and they loved that the kitchen was not stingy with the meat.

It also paired well with a cold beer. They added an onion and ale soup of caramelized onions, beef broth and gruyere that reminded them of French onion soup. They let it cool before diving in, and called it well balanced and not too salty. “This is what I expect from a high-end restaurant,” one said.

The Fish And Chips That Fixed A Bad Memory From Anaheim

For mains, one of them ordered the fish and chips, partly because they heard people around them ordering it. They skipped the beef Wellington, which is their go-to at many Ramsay spots, because they wanted to try something different.

They had a reason to be curious. On a recent visit to the Carnaby in Anaheim, the fish and chips let them down, with big pieces of haddock whose breading did not stick. Here the fish is cod, in two smaller pieces roughly 3 to 4 inches long.

The diner said it was “not a lot of cod,” but the breading stayed on, it was light and crispy, and the fish had its own flavor without relying on the tartar sauce. The fries were nearly like steak fries, crispy outside, soft inside and salted. Malt vinegar, mushy peas and ketchup came on the side.

Scallops Were “Seared And Not Overcooked,” Though The Plate Looked A Bit Messy

The other main was a scallop dish with king trumpet mushrooms and asparagus in a lemon and butter sauce. One diner said that after several visits to Ramsay’s flagship-style restaurants they expected a more polished look, and that this plate was a little messy, but “it’s all about the taste.”

The scallops were full-size, tall ones, not cut in half, and they melted in the mouth with a nicely done sear. They were tender, not rubbery, and rated five out of five. They called it a light dinner compared with the heavier fish and chips.

Two Desserts, One Skipped Classic, And A Carrot Cake With A Twist

Dessert started with a cookies and cream parfait of chocolate gelato, Oreo cheesecake, puff pastry and chocolate sauce. They compared it to a mini slider and called it “one of the most fancy ice cream sandwiches” they have had, adding that the puff pastry was not dry at all.

Then came the carrot cake. They skipped the sticky toffee pudding, which they say is the number one dessert at any Ramsay restaurant, because they had seen it at the Carnaby and noticed it looked and tasted the same everywhere.

The carrot cake had a ring of cream cheese, pineapple in the cake and cayenne candied pecans. Despite the cayenne there was no burn, and the cream cheese cooled it down. They found it moist and good but a bit sweet, and the caramel smear tasted like the toffee drizzle from the sticky toffee pudding. “You won’t be disappointed,” they said.

The Reservation Secret That Could Save You A Wait

Their final tip is the one visitors may find most useful. During the weekday, they did not need a reservation. They walked up, put in their name and were seated, and there is also bar seating in a separate bar area.

On weekends they expect it to be busy, since the restaurant sits right on the casino floor with lots of foot traffic. Their trick is to look at Yelp or OpenTable. If you see all the times open, you most likely will not need a reservation, but check anyway.

They also point out that there is a separate lunch menu with different items, dinner service runs from 3 p.m. until close, and there is a three-item prix fixe menu that includes the beef Wellington.

How To Plan Your Own Visit

Order what you will not find elsewhere. The short-rib nachos were new to them.

Go on a weekday if you can, and check the booking apps first.

Share starters, since the nachos are generous enough for two.

Their verdict was simple: “It was delicious,” and they are glad they finally made it to a restaurant that has been around for so long.

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