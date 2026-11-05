Food Vlogger Visits Three Colorado Restaurants, Starting With A Denver Diner Open More Than 50 Years, Then Ranks One Meal Among His All-Time Favorites

Colorado has the mountains, but does it have the food? Food creator @RossEats set out to answer that with a three-restaurant showdown, scoring each spot out of 10 on food, value and vibes for a possible 30 points.

The plan was simple: eat at a Denver diner, a mountain-town sushi spot and a retro burger joint, lock in the scores when he leaves each table, and see where Colorado lands among the other states he has eaten in so far. The winner was not the one you would guess from a Denver map.

A Denver Greasy Spoon Open For Over 50 Years Handed Him A “Mighty Pancake”

He started at Pete’s Kitchen, a Denver diner on the Colfax Avenue strip that has served breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night food for more than 50 years. Colfax has had a lot of construction lately, which he says has hurt some businesses, so he calls it more important than ever to support these family-owned gems.

The pancake was his first surprise. “That’s a mighty pancake,” he said, noting the crispy edge and a slight graininess that made him think of cornmeal in the batter. It earned five out of five.

The breakfast burrito came with green chili on the side, a Colorado staple made here with pork, peppers and potato. Stuffed with eggs, potatoes and sausage, he called it “pure comfort food” that is “like giving you a warm hug,” and it got another five.

Hash Browns Smothered In Green Chili Made Him Say “That Needs To Be On The Menu”

The side of hash browns turned out to be the sleeper hit. He piled green chili on top, took a bite and declared, “Potatoes and green chili? Come on, that needs to be on the menu.”

He also tried grilled chicken dipped in tzatziki, which he said was crispy outside, juicy inside and well seasoned with garlic, onion and a hint of paprika. That earned a five too, and he called the potatoes the best breakfast potatoes he had had in Denver so far.

His wrap-up: quick service, friendly people and celebrity photos all over the walls, including Drew Barrymore. Pete’s scored 8 for food, 6.5 for value and 6 for vibes, just over 20 out of 30.

A Mountain Sushi Spot Half An Hour From Denver Left Him Saying “I Forgot I Was In Colorado”

Next he drove up to Evergreen, about half an hour from central Denver, to try a family-owned sushi restaurant he had heard about from someone at the gym. He called what followed “literally some of the best sushi I have ever ever eaten.”

The first course was yellowtail carpaccio with a sweet, savory, yuzu-style sauce, garlic and ginger. “I will be having dreams about this,” he said, adding that he could eat 10 of those plates.

Then came the rolls. The Piccadilly Circus, named by a team member called Christopher, features tempura chicken that tastes like fish and chips inside a roll. The Everfresh was named by a customer because it echoes the town of Evergreen. The Tropic Thunder, described as the newest creation on the menu, has shrimp, wasabi tobiko, salmon, mango, spicy mayo and roasted jalapeno puree, all blowtorched.

He also loved the thin layer of rice, saying that many places “cheap out” with thick rice while these rolls were full of what you want. The Lost City of Atlantis roll, with tuna, salmon, pear, blue crab and spicy truffle sauce, got a five for its surprising pear. A sake-marinated beef tenderloin donburi with an egg yolk earned four and a half, a good pick for diners who skip seafood.

“I Want People To Roll Out Of My Shop,” The Owner Says Of Quality

Ryan told him he only buys from the upper third in grade and lets the food speak for itself, because Colorado is far from the ocean. “I do my best to bring the ocean here,” he said.

His parents, the previous owners, are still working in the back, and his dad painted the murals. Ryan said change was scary for them when he took over, but “the fruits of the labor are paying off.”

The vlogger says the whole meal, which was just under $200, was better than what that money typically buys in Denver. The restaurant’s slogan is “worth the trip,” and he agrees. It scored 9.5 for food, 8.5 for value and 9 for vibes, a total of 27.

A 1987 Burger Joint Tied Pete’s Kitchen With A Pastrami Burger He Would Skip Next Time

His last stop was Crown Burger, a Denver staple around since 1987 that felt to him like an 80s fast food joint, “just waiting for Marty McFly to pop around the corner.” He tried the famous pastrami burger and liked the charbroiled taste of the meat, but felt the thin, salty pastrami was unnecessary. The burger got four out of five.

The fries earned a four, the green chili at just $1.49 a small cup earned a four for being peppery and chili-forward, and the vanilla shake earned a five for its creamy, slightly buttery taste. Crown Burger scored 7 for food, 6.5 for value and 7 for vibes, tying Pete’s Kitchen at 20.5.

Where Colorado Landed, And A Few Tips For Your Own Trip

The sushi restaurant won the contest, and Colorado landed in his top five among the states so far, the ninth state in his tour of family restaurants across all 50.

Order the green chili. It is a Colorado staple, and he even poured it over hash browns.

Do not overlook mountain towns. Evergreen is about half an hour from Denver.

Check which diners are open late. Pete’s Kitchen is open 24 hours on weekends.

As Ryan put it, “The full experience is enjoying the journey. And with the good food, it’s just a reward.”

More Stories You May Like