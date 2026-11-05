Cruise Passenger Heads To Tony’s In Halifax For The Famous Donair, Then Discovers The Fish And Chips Nobody Talks About Are The Real Surprise

Halifax is known for one food above all others, the donair. So when food creator RossEats stepped off a cruise ship on a chilly, foggy day, he headed to Tony’s for the famous dish. He also ordered fish and chips, and said right away that this is not what you come to Tony’s for.

The fish ended up being the surprise. It scored higher than the donair that made the place famous.

Nova Scotia sits on the eastern coast of Canada, and Halifax is a seaside port town. He describes the day as a dream world, with the sort of seaside, foggy vibe he had always imagined.

“Is That Not The Biggest Piece Of Fish You Have Ever Seen?” He Asks At Tony’s

The fish and chips came with two big pieces of beer-battered fish, and he says the portion was huge. It was very hot, and the fish was moist yet flaky, not dry.

“These are actually way better than I would have expected,” he says. He gave the plate 4.5 out of 5 and said that with hand-cut fries, it would have been a 5.

The Famous Donair Looks Like A Gyro But Tastes Nothing Like One

Now for the dish that put Halifax on the map. He says the donair is the official food of Halifax, and that it looks a lot like a gyro or shawarma but is completely different. The meat is spiced beef rather than lamb or chicken, and the cooks shave it thinly off the spit.

The slices are a little crispy at the edges, and the sauce is sweet instead of tzatziki or garlic yogurt. It sits in a warm pita, and he says the sandwich had some weight to it, with a nice portion, salty and a little spicy.

He gave the donair 4 out of 5. “New food unlocked,” he says, and adds that it took him by surprise.

Where The Halifax Donair Comes From

Donair fans like to say the dish was born in Halifax. It is widely credited to a Greek-Canadian restaurateur who adapted the gyro in the 1970s, swapping the lamb for beef and making a sweet sauce that is often described as made with condensed milk, vinegar and garlic. It is a good match for the salty meat.

That sweet and salty mix is why his comparison to a gyro holds up. The shape is familiar, but the flavor is a regional original.

A Beaver Tail With Ice Cream Gets A Perfect 5 Out Of 5

The next stop was not part of the plan. He wanted something warm and sweet, so he ordered the classic BeaverTails pastry, which smelled of cinnamon and sugar. It was light, soft inside and crispy outside, a bit like pizza crust, with a hollow center.

It was his first time ever trying one, and he calls it a very unexpected love. He added the BeaverTails special ice cream, which had little pieces of chocolate and maple and brown sugar notes, like a better cookie dough.

“The mixture of these two together is a five out of five,” he says. Warm, crispy, soft pastry with cold, creamy ice cream was the moment he knew the day was a winner. He notes the pastry is not exclusive to Halifax, but he was glad he tried it.

250 Miles North, A Pub That Has Been Around Since The 1800s

The next part of his trip took him about 250 miles north to Sydney, Nova Scotia, and the Governor’s Pub and Eatery. He says the place has been around for a couple of generations and may date back to the 1800s, with lively bagpipe music playing.

He ordered a one-piece beer-battered fish and chips and the seafood chowder. The fish was hot and crispy, seasoned, and flaky enough to melt in his mouth. The tartar sauce was tangy with a pickle taste, and the fries were hand-cut, though he wished they were crispier.

The plate also came with a crispy coleslaw, which he says was tart rather than sweet, plus malt vinegar. He gave it 4.5 out of 5.

A Chowder That Has “The Whole Ocean” In It

The seafood chowder, an iconic regional dish, had scallops, shrimp, salmon, haddock and halibut. “Got the whole ocean in here,” he says. It was hearty, steaming, with thyme and rosemary, onions and tender chunks of seafood.

On a cold, rainy, cloudy day, it was exactly what he wanted. He gave it 4 out of 5.

For dessert he tried the oatcake, a regional specialty that is sweet, a little salty, buttery and on the crispy side. It was like the perfect oat cookie and went well with a warm coffee. He rated it 4.5 out of 5.

His Scorecard And What He Wants To Try Next

The two fish plates and the oatcake tied at 4.5, the donair and the chowder scored 4, and the beaver tail with ice cream took the only perfect score. The stops were part of a cruise to Canada and New England, and he says he would love to return and spend more time.

On his list for next time are lobster and the blueberry grunt, a Nova Scotia dessert.

How To Eat Your Way Through A Port Day

Pick the local specialty first, like the donair in Halifax, but be open to side orders.

Go early. He was among the first people at Tony’s and got his food right away.

Dress for the weather. On a cold, foggy day, hot fish and chowder were the right call.

Try something you have never heard of. The BeaverTails stop was his unplanned favorite.

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