Fish-And-Chip Reviewers Spot Cheesy Chips On A Shop Poster, Then A £11.50 Order Has Them Calling It A Bargain And Rating The Fish Nine Out Of Ten

The first red flag at George’s Fish Bar in Bourne was on the front window. Reviewers Matt and Dan of Food Review Club spotted cheesy chips on the main poster and groaned.

The shop, on Google with roughly 760 reviews and a 4.6 out of 5 rating, turned out to be a place with old-school tiling, balloons out front and a very friendly owner named George. The poster did not matter once the food arrived.

Matt says he had not had fish and chips for ages and was super excited. He ended up rating the fish nine out of 10.

“That Is A Regular Size Large,” The Owner Says About The Biggest Fish In The Shop

Matt asked George for the biggest fish in the shop and was told the large is as big as they go, about 12 ounces. They ordered fish and chips with curry sauce and vinegar, and chose to eat inside off a plate, which George says is how most people do it.

They also grabbed drinks from a fridge Matt called a fantastic selection, with Vimto, Pepsi Max and a bitter shandy. Matt went for a cold can of dandelion and burdock, and Dan picked the bitter shandy.

The fish came out with a thin, translucent batter and crispy bits on the outside. The chips were thick and fat, and the curry sauce looked viscous.

Matt also tried tartar sauce on the side, though he admits it never does it for him because curry sauce is so firmly cemented in his brain as the flavor that belongs with chips. Dan, by contrast, is a big fan of tartar sauce.

A Curry Sauce With Fruity Sweetness And A “Gentle Heat” Wins Them Over

Matt dunked a chip straight into the curry sauce and called it amazing. He describes a lovely fruity sweetness first, then a gentle undertone of heat, and a thickness that clings to the chip.

The chips were a different cut than he expected, a thick rectangle, and the vinegar was so strong he joked it was double concentrate. He calls the vinegar “an absolute revelation.”

The fish had a beautiful white, steamy flake and a crisp outer coat. A little oil sat underneath, which Matt blamed on how heavily he doused the plate in vinegar. His point: a plate holds the vinegar in a pool, while paper from a bag soaks it up, so eating outside might have earned the fish a higher score.

A Free Handmade Burger Arrives Because The Camera Was Out

While they ate, the owner brought over a burger the shop makes itself, with locally bought beef minced in-house. Matt joked that it was a perk of bringing a camera. It was a double burger of about 12 and a half ounces, which the shop sells for around nine pounds with chips.

The burger had a full lettuce leaf with the stalk through the middle, burger sauce and onions. Matt says it was salty, tasty and nicely seasoned, with a little sweetness in the beef, though the bottom bun was hanging on “for dear life.”

He rated it seven and a half out of 10 and called it a really good old-school classic burger. He added that burgers can get a bit too fancy these days.

Regulars Give The Shop An 11 Out Of 10

A couple of regulars at the next table told the reviewers it is the best fish and chips around. They say they come often. Asked to score their meal out of 10, one of them answered, “11.”

Matt says the shop reminds him of his local, and if he were in the area, he would eat there again. If he closes his eyes and thinks about fish and chips, he says, this is what he pictures.

The two regulars say they stop in for lunch together and that one of them is treated by his good lady. They told the reviewers to enjoy it because it really is lovely food, and Matt agreed that as fish and chip shops go, it is banging.

The Final Scores And A £11.50 “Bargain”

For the scorecard, Matt gave the chips a 10 out of 10 and called them electrifying. The curry sauce was fantastic, the burger a 7.5 out of 10, and the fish nine out of 10, nearly perfect.

Before they left, Matt remarked that for £11.50, he thinks it is a massive portion of food. Dan agreed and called it a bargain, saying it is nice to get some value these days.

The owner also told them about a lunch special that costs even less.

The Fresh Fish Fridge Is A Bonus

On the way out, Matt noticed a fridge of raw fish fillets. The shop sells salmon, cod or haddock, filleted and packaged so customers can take home the raw produce. A clean piece of white fish for £7.50 could be a meal, he says.

What To Look For In A Local Chippy

Check recent Google reviews and look for a high rating with a large number of them.

Ask what the biggest portion is, then order it.

Eat your chips with vinegar from a bag if you can, because paper soaks it up and keeps the batter crisp.

Look for a shop that offers lunch specials and sells raw fish to take home, which usually means a busy local business.

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