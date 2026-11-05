Couple Pays €279 For A Dutch Hotel Package Despite A Review Warning Of Black Dog Hair In The Beds, Then Learns Their Bargain Saved Just €16

One guest review of a Dutch Van der Valk hotel claimed “the beds were full of black dog hair both on the pillows and duvet.” A couple from Buncharted booked the package anyway, paying €279 for a room, a three-course dinner and breakfast.

It was their first stay at the popular chain, known in the Netherlands for its hotels and its toucan mascot. They wanted to know whether the package was worth the money.

Another review said the hotel was “a complete nightmare and well below par,” while a third guest loved the breakfast, though she noted the only milk alternative was banana milk. With reviews that split, they packed their bags.

The Dog Hair Check Comes Back Clean, And The Room Looks Brand New

The first thing they did was check the bed for black dog hair, including the pillows. Nothing. The bed was firm but luxurious, and the room seemed so new that they say they would believe it was built a month ago.

They had booked a Comfort Deluxe room and got exactly that. It had plugs and lights on both sides of the bed, a huge TV that they guessed was around 50 inches, a coffee setup with four pods and two bottles of water in the fridge.

The bathroom won them over. A separate toilet room, towel shelves with lights, a giant rain shower and a big bathtub made it a highlight. Their only complaints were a view of little more than a highway from the second floor and a stain on the curtain.

Two Free Drinks At The Bar And A Hotel Rating That Had Slipped

As members of Valk Exclusive, they each got a free drink at the bar. Only house wine and some beers were on offer for alcohol, so one had coffee and the other a cold rosé.

Before the trip, they say the hotel had a higher rating on Google than it does now, around 4.4 stars compared with the 4.6 or 4.7 they remembered. Their worry was the wellness center, which is often the last place a hotel renovates, and kids in the pool.

The Wellness Center Beats The Pricey Amsterdam Hotel Pool They Remembered

Their fears did not come true. The wellness center has a heated pool, a sauna and a gym, and the pool was perfectly heated. They say it was nicer than the whirlpool at a hotel they visited in Amsterdam, where the pool was not heated and was “really, really cold.”

From the top floor they could see Rotterdam in the distance. They say the facilities were far more updated than they expected.

“I Expected So Much Less,” Says Diner After A Truffle Burger From The Package Menu

The package dinner worried them most. They expected a short menu with small portions, and that the pricey items like the truffle burger would be left off. Instead, the menu was large and almost everything on the regular dinner menu was available.

The lobster bisque had a strong cognac flavor and came with a little salmon toast. They wished for more lobster, but called the soup “very good.” The vegetarian Caesar salad came topped with Rotterdam old goat cheese and was big and colorful.

The truffle burger arrived with truffle mayonnaise on the side, fries and two cherry tomatoes. It was cooked almost medium well, and they say it was a surprisingly good burger and “a pretty good size.” The schnitzel, the dish the chain is known for, came topped with truffle mayonnaise and roasted vegetables. They compared it to a schnitzel version of carpaccio.

Dessert was a Dubai chocolate brownie and a tall sorbet and fresh fruit with whipped cream. Both of them rated their mains four straw bubbles, their scoring unit for the trip.

Crispiest Bacon In The Netherlands, And A Plate That Earned Five Straw Bubbles

After a night in a room with thick darkening shades and a very quiet floor, they headed to breakfast. They had been nervous because the buffet is in the same restaurant where dinner got busy.

The buffet included chicken sausage, English breakfast beans, grilled tomatoes, French toast and made-to-order omelets. She says the eggs were well seasoned, the croissant decent, and the bacon “outstanding,” with her partner calling it the crispiest bacon in the Netherlands.

She gave her plate five straw bubbles, with the sausage and brochette the only miss, and says it was the most she had ever eaten at a breakfast buffet. The coffee came from a machine, and they would have preferred espresso.

The Math Behind The €279 Package Shows A €16 Saving

At checkout, he pulled up the math. The same Comfort Deluxe room booked on its own for that night was €153. Adding breakfast separately cost €43 for two people. Subtract both from €279 and that leaves €41.50 per person for dinner.

But dinner on the regular menu cost €49.50 per person for three courses, so the package saved them €16 in total. “It’s not like a banging deal, but it’s a good deal,” he says.

Both agree it felt worth €279, and they say they would stay at a Valk Exclusive hotel again without hesitation.

How To Judge A Hotel Package Before You Book

Price the room, breakfast and dinner separately, then compare the total with the package.

Check recent reviews, but look for repeated complaints rather than a single bad one.

Ask whether package dinners use the full menu or a smaller one.

Join the hotel’s membership program, which gave this couple free drinks.

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