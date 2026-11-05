Food Reviewers Return To Leicester After Commenters Destroy Their Last Fish-Shop Pick, Then A New Chippy Scores 9.7 Out Of 10

When the comments section tells you that you picked the wrong fish shop, you can ignore it or you can drive to Leicester. Matt and Dan of Food Review Club did the second.

They thought they had found the best fish and chips in the city at Grimsby Fish Bar. Matt says it turned out to be atrocious, with the middle of the fish a “doughy breadiness of dread” and the fish caked in oil.

He praises the shop’s marketing, which he says might be the best around, but says the fish was useless. Commenters told him he was in the wrong spot and pointed him to Gypsy Lane Chipper.

The Fish Bar They Slammed Told Matt That Is How Customers Like It

Matt says the other shop’s owners reached out after his review and told him that heavy, oily coating is how their customers like it. He says they also posted a response video suggesting his review was off base.

“Food is all just preference,” says Dan. Matt answers that he does not like his fish “disgustingly greasy,” and Dan jokes that maybe Matt prefers his disgustingly light and crispy.

A Fresh Fish Order And A Chipper Family That Has Been Frying For 52 Years

The trip itself got off to a bumpy start when Dan says another driver, looking at his phone, bumped into the back of his car at about four miles an hour. Dan told the young driver, “It’s just a car. Don’t let it ruin your day.” Then they headed to the chipper.

At Gypsy Lane the owner told them his family has run the shop for 52 years. A photo on the wall shows his son Anton as a baby in 1980, and the owner’s wife is the boss, while he describes himself as “the neck” that holds up the head.

A regular named VJ, who runs a garage nearby, says he has been coming for 30 years, since he was at school with his dad. He gave the shop a 10 out of 10 and said the cod is crispy and the chips are always fresh.

“The Costs Are Ridiculous,” The Owner Says About A £2.60 Bag Of Chips

Asked how the trade is going, the owner says it is hard work. Fish supply is the headache: the shop closes Mondays and gets fresh fish on Tuesdays, but he says he can wake up Monday to a call that the boat is not coming in, and he spends the day phoning around so he can open.

The costs keep climbing too. He says customers complain about £2.60 for a bag of chips, but gas, electric and wages all keep rising, and the family does much of the work themselves.

He says the shop is well established so he does not worry much, but that a new business opening now would struggle. Their regulars are what keep them going.

A Cod Big Enough To Be “Almost Too Big” Arrives For £15

The fish that came out was enormous. The owner says it is a normal large, around 16 to 20 ounces, and Matt calls it ginormous and “quite intimidating.”

A cod and regular chips is £15, and curry sauce is £1.60 or £2. The owner’s philosophy on portions is simple: if he has to raise prices by 20p or 30p he will, rather than cut the portions. He says he wants a family of five or six to know they can eat for £25 or £30.

The owner would not let them pay, telling them it was a treat since they had traveled. Matt tried to hand over cash anyway because he wanted to support the business.

Thin, Crisp Batter With “No Breadiness” And A Score Of 9.7 Out Of 10

Back at the table, Matt noticed the chips had a nice color and a gentle crisp. The curry sauce had great viscosity, and he calls it a very nice, standard chip shop curry sauce with no bells and whistles.

Then the fish. He says the batter is thin and crispy with no breadiness and no paste in the middle, and that it is not wet at all. The cod flaked into “beautiful” pieces, soft and not fishy, fresh and nicely cooked. “Absolutely smashed it out the park,” he says.

He gave the shop and the people a 10 out of 10. The food and the price earned a 9.7 out of 10, with Matt saying the last few points went because he would have preferred a slightly lighter batter. “This is breathtakingly good,” he says, and he credits viewers who recommended the shop for making the video happen.

How To Spot A Chippy Worth The Trip

You do not need a camera crew to judge a fish shop. These are signs the reviewers pointed to.

Look at the batter. It should be thin and crisp, with no doughy layer between batter and fish.

Check the chips’ color, which tells you about the fry.

Ask about the fish. A shop that gets fresh fish delivered and keeps portions honest is trying.

Notice the regulars. A customer coming for 30 years says more than a polished marketing campaign.

Their trip also showed the pressure a small chippy is under, with fish deliveries that can fall through and costs that keep climbing. Matt and Dan ended by wishing the family another 50 years.

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