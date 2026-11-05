Couple Eats Their Way Through Restaurants Hidden Inside Dutch Chain Stores, Then An €8 Order Of 12 Meatballs Leads To An Unexpected IKEA Reveal

In the Netherlands, many of the big chain stores have a real restaurant tucked inside. A couple from the channel Buncharted spent three days eating at four of the best known to find out which one actually serves the best food.

They scored each meal in stroopwafels, the Dutch syrup waffle cookie, and the winner shocked even them. It was not the fancy department store.

The first stop set the tone. Their IKEA lunch of Swedish meatballs came with mashed potatoes and peas, and they say you can get 12 balls for about €8.

“They’re Not Great, But For 8 Euros You Can’t Beat It,” Say Diners At IKEA

The IKEA cafe is famous for meatballs, but they say it also serves local favorites like chicken satay, a vegetarian meatball and a “paxalon,” a kapsalon with meatballs in it. He notes that in Belgium during summer the store serves Zeeland mussels and fries for €13, and he wishes the Dutch stores did too.

The meatballs came to €8.99 for 12 balls. “This is a good meal for 8 euros,” one of them says, and he gave them four stroopwafels for flavor and value.

The chicken satay was a different story. It cost €8.99 with fries and achar, plus 89 cents for a tiny cup of mayonnaise he says nobody warns you about. His wife found it lacking flavor except for garlic and not warm, and the peanut sauce was slightly below room temperature. He gave it three and a half stroopwafels.

They finished with a lemon cake topped with lemon pudding. Its crunchy, lemony crust won over the one who had been lukewarm on lemon cake.

HEMA Has Served Lunch Since 1926, And A €6.99 Combo Earns Four Stroopwafels

HEMA is a Dutch chain that sells everything from plates to underwear to smoked sausage, and he says its first lunchroom opened in 1926 when most Dutch people could not afford to eat out. In Belgium, he says, HEMA stores have no restaurant.

The croque madame had been sitting under a heat lamp and was a little dry, though the taste was good. He tried a tompouce, a Dutch pastry, and showed the proper technique: lift off the top, flip it and stack it so the sticky side is in the middle.

The better order was the 12 uurtje at €6.99, a broodje kroket, a small sandwich and a cup of soup. The split pea soup with smoked rookworst was thick, hot and smoky, and he says it was so thick he forgot how thick. The kroket bottom was dry. He gave the kroket three stroopwafels, and the whole 12 uurtje four.

They also shared a bit of HEMA history. In 1926 a coffee cost 10 cents and a meal 50 cents, and the buffet-style service HEMA still uses was invented at a HEMA in Rotterdam in 1953.

Bijenkorf’s Wood-Fired Pizza Costs €18.95 And Kimchi Fries Run €10

The Bijenkorf department store opened its first lunchroom in 1914 with 300 seats overlooking Amsterdam’s Dam Square. Both of them say it was the nicest place of the day, and the most expensive, though the variety was massive, from fresh fish and chicken to rice bowls, soups and salads.

The kimchi loaded fries came with sriracha mayonnaise and were fried to order. They rated them three and a half stroopwafels, calling them crispy and creamy but not cheap at €10.

The margherita pizza was baked in a wood-fired oven while they watched, and it cost €18.95. The crust was great, but the tomato sauce tasted sweet and plain, like canned tomato. They gave it three stroopwafels. They also tried the carrot cake the woman at the counter called her favorite, and found it moist, with real carrot and a good cream cheese icing.

The couple adds that the lunchroom stayed open during World War II with a limited menu, and during the hunger winter served dishes made with tulip bulbs since food was so scarce.

La Place Started Inside A Department Store That Closed In 2016

La Place began in 1987 as the restaurant inside V&D, a big Dutch department store that went out of business in 2016. They say La Place survived with about 60 locations, and it mostly gets poor reviews these days, which is why they had never been.

The panuzzo from the pizza oven, with serrano ham, ricotta, pesto and arugula, cost €7.75. It was crunchy outside and tasted like a focaccia sandwich, but it was very oily, probably from too much pesto. They gave it three and a half stroopwafels.

The broodje roomkaas, an herby cream cheese and cucumber baguette, cost €6.50 and is what many viewers recommended. The cucumber was nice, but the bread was stale and the cream cheese flavor got overpowered. It earned two and a half stroopwafels, and they say it could have scored four with better bread.

“You’re Going To Be Shocked. It’s IKEA,” They Announce As The Winner

When they added up the scores, IKEA came out on top. The couple wondered aloud if they were simply hungry at the time, then agreed the score is the score.

Asked if the IKEA restaurant is a tourist trap, they answered no, absolutely not. That is the verdict of two people who ate at four chain-store restaurants over three days.

How To Eat Well At A Store Restaurant

Check prices before you order, since extras like a €0.89 cup of mayonnaise add up.

Look for freshly made items, like the fried-to-order fries or the wood-fired pizza.

Choose soups and hot dishes at lunch buffets over sandwiches that may sit for hours.

Ask staff for favorites, as the Bijenkorf counter worker did with the carrot cake.

More Stories You May Like