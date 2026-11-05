Woman Tries Burger King’s Game-Day Pretzel Burger And Vampire Bites Drink With A Sour Candy Straw, Then Says Reddit May Be Right About Its Comeback

Burger King has a pretzel burger, a drink with a candy straw, and a surprising amount of buzz online. Creator Daisy Sue headed to the drive-thru to find out if the chain really is having a moment.

Her video is a tour of new fall fast food, and Burger King was stop number one. She calls it her all-time favorite place on earth, then quickly adds, “Not really, but I do love me some BK.”

The lineup was the chain’s new stadium-inspired menu: the Game Day Pretzel Burger and Game Day Chicken Fries with a nacho cheese sauce, plus a Halloween drink called Vampire Bites.

“Burger King Is Having A Moment Right Now On Reddit,” She Says After A Packed Drive-Thru

Her order came to $15.70 for the burger on its own, a four-piece order of chicken fries, and the drink. She says the wait was long because the place was packed, and she called it bumping and live.

She says Reddit is full of people who stopped going to Burger King for years and now love the menu since the chain upgraded its items. Her conclusion: “Burger King is on the rise.”

The Candy Straw Drink Scores A 9 Out Of 10

The Vampire Bites drink is Sprite blended with strawberry-flavored syrup, served with an edible Sour Patch candy straw for a chewy Halloween twist. She found the straw so big she had to take the lid off to fit it.

Sipping through candy felt weird at first, she says, because it is so soft she wanted to bite it. The flavor, to her, was basically strawberry Sprite with maybe a hint of cherry, and she gave the drink a 9 out of 10.

One catch: the cold drink made the straw go hard. It still tasted good, she says, and she bit into the straw anyway.

The Pretzel Burger Lands At 7 Out Of 10 But Needs A Better Sauce

The burger has a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty, American cheese, bacon, crispy onions and nacho cheese sauce on a warm Super Pretzel bun. Hers came loaded with crispy onions, but she did not taste much cheese.

The first bite was good, she says, but a little dry, so she dipped it in the nacho cheese. She is indifferent to the bun and ranks it near the bottom of the pretzel buns she has tried, behind Culver’s, Chick-fil-A and especially Wendy’s.

It reminded her of a grocery store soft pretzel, which she says is not horrible but not the best quality either. She wanted mayo, or a jalapeno honey mustard like Taco Bell’s. After a few more bites off camera the bun grew on her, and she settled on 7 out of 10.

The Chicken Fries Cheese Sauce Gets 6.8 Out Of 10 And A Very, Very Salty Warning

The nacho cheese sauce has a smoky flavor she compares to jalapeno, with tiny green flakes in it. She says it is very flavorful, and also “very very very very very very salty.”

She gave the chicken fries and sauce 6.8 out of 10, and wished she had ordered the bigger size.

Starbucks Mini Pies Earn A Perfect 10

Next she went to Starbucks for its new mini pies in pecan, pumpkin and apple crumble. She skipped pecan because a burnt homemade pecan pie left her scarred.

The pumpkin pie was buttery and custardy with a great crust, and she gave it 9 out of 10. The apple crumble, the one she most wanted to try, got a 10 out of 10 for its apple cinnamon flavor with a hint of butter.

She also tried the new Arocano, a blonde espresso drink that Starbucks calls its smoothest, airiest yet. With caramel and a splash of oat milk, she gave it 9 out of 10 and says she would order it again. She would add cinnamon on top.

Taco Bell Backup Plan Brings A Duolingo Sauce And A $4 Deal

Culver’s new flavored burger was sold out at every location she checked, so Taco Bell became the backup. It was teaming up with Duolingo for a Duo Habanero Sauce, tied to National Taco Day.

The $4 Duo’s Usual deal, with a DLT, a soft taco, a drink and a cinnamon twist, was running through October 12th. The drive-thru confusion meant she ordered through the app, and she says the sauce could not be ordered there. She got two packets for about 20 cents extra, with the chain limiting one packet per qualifying purchase.

The sauce is bright orange, tangy and fruity, with a punchy habanero kick that vanishes fast. She gave it 8 out of 10 and says it will not be for everyone, though she liked it.

What To Know Before You Chase A Limited-Time Menu Item

Her trip shows how fast fall specials come and go. A burger sold out at Culver’s, a drive-thru worker was unsure about a sauce, and the Taco Bell deal lasted only days.

Check the chain’s app first, but confirm in person, since not every item or sauce appears there.

Ask about the end date of any deal before you drive across town.

Plan a backup stop, as she did, in case your first pick sells out.

Ask for extra sauce on a dry burger, since her biggest complaint was a lack of it.

As for Burger King’s comeback, her ratings are good but not glowing: a 9 for the drink, a 7 for the burger and a 6.8 for the fries. Her answer to the Reddit buzz is a solid maybe.

More Stories You May Like