Cruiser With Over 50 Cruises Says Skip The Buffet Scrambled Eggs Made From Powdered Mix And The Dry Flaky Bacon, Then Tells You Not To Shoot The Messenger

Cruise ship food has a loyal fan club, and Ilana from LifeWellCruised is a card-carrying member. After more than 50 cruises, she also has a list of things she will not put on her plate.

She starts with a fair warning: cruise food is not unsafe, and she says the cleanliness and hygiene standards on board are very high. Her list is about taste, comfort and getting the best meal for your vacation.

She calls her list subjective, built on her own experience and on answers from her cruise community. Some of it will start an argument at your table.

Buffet Scrambled Eggs Are Reportedly Made From Powdered Mix, And She Says They Taste Like It

Ilana says the scrambled eggs at a cruise buffet are, as she understands it, made from a powdered or liquid mix rather than fresh eggs. The result, in her words, tends to be watery and bland.

Her fix is simple. Head to the omelet station, where your eggs are made fresh with whatever ingredients you pick, or order eggs Benedict or fried eggs.

“Do Not Shoot The Messenger” Says Cruiser As She Takes Aim At The Buffet Bacon

This is the one she says gets people upset, and she stands by it anyway. Cruise ship buffet bacon, she says, is dry, flaky, clumpy and thin, and plenty of other cruisers tell her the same.

She admits she does not care for the taste of bacon, so she may be biased. Still, her husband and sons eat it, and she says the slices in the dining room are nicer than the buffet version.

If you want pork at breakfast, she also points to the carving station, where freshly carved ham is a tastier choice in her view.

Heat-Lamp Pizza Is Out, But A Few Cruise Lines Do Pizza Right

Cruise ship pizza is a sacred cow for many passengers, so she tiptoes here. The pizza she means is the kind sitting under heat lamps in the buffet, where she finds the dough bland and the cheese bland.

She says some lines get it right. Princess has takeout-style poolside pizza and pizza restaurants, MSC makes pizza she calls amazing, and Carnival’s style is good too, though you have to wait in line for it and need to decide if that is worth your time.

Skip The Shared Ketchup, The Dry Chicken And The Dinner Rolls

Condiments sitting on the buffet table are on her no list. Her worry is not the ketchup, mustard, salt or pepper itself but how many hands touch them. She has sat at a table for a while and rarely seen anyone wipe them down.

In the dining room, she and her family follow an unwritten rule: they do not order chicken on a cruise. She likes chicken at home, but says the cruise version always seems dry.

Dinner rolls get a gentle warning too. They are not bad, she says, but one roll becomes two and sometimes three, and there is better food coming. The exception is the cheesy bread at Crown Grill on Princess, which she loves.

Onion Soup Gets A Pass, While The Cream Of Mushroom Wins Her Vote

Ilana says onion soup is probably a personal one. She lives in Montreal, Quebec, where French cooking is part of the culture, and she says the cruise version does not match what she is used to.

Her home tip is to add white wine to the pot and use three cheeses so the top is thick and bubbly. On board, she prefers the cream of mushroom soup, which she says is so good on Celebrity, Carnival and other lines.

Self-Serve Soft Ice Cream And Port Fruit Stands Make Her Nervous

Soft ice cream on the pool deck or Lido deck is another no if it is self-serve, especially when there is ice cream on the floor around the machine. She points out that you never know where the hands on that lever have been, children fresh from the pool included.

She is happy when a crew member serves it, or when the machine sits inside the buffet. Even better, look for the hard ice cream several lines make on the ship.

On shore, she avoids fresh-cut fruit from stands, street food, tap water and ice. She says they do not meet the standards you find on the ship.

Warming Tray Burgers, Heavy Fries And Private Island Lunches

Pre-made burgers sitting in the buffet warming tray usually sit in grease, and she says the buns and hot dogs tend to be dry. Many ships have a poolside grill, which is where she likes her burger, chicken burger or hot dog, and her fries.

For an afternoon snack, she suggests heading into the buffet around 3:00 or 4:00 for nachos with fresh salsa, and grabbing fresh fruit instead of ice cream.

She also suggests skipping the beach barbecue lunch on private islands. Variety is limited, some islands have food trucks that cost extra, and there are often flies and bees. Going back to the ship gives you fresher food and an hour of air conditioning, and you can stay on the island an hour later.

Frozen Drinks, Buffet Sushi And A Heavy Breakfast Before The Tender

Frozen drinks such as pina coladas, mango daiquiris and Miami Vice are usually made from pre-made mixes, she says, loaded with sugar and calories. Nobody has to give up the cocktail hour. Her lighter swap is pineapple juice with coconut rum.

Buffet sushi is not unsafe in her view, but the rice can be dry and the trays picked over. Go when it first opens, or visit the sushi restaurant if you really love it.

If your port needs a tender boat, which can be a 10 to 20 minute ride plus waiting for it to fill, she says many people feel unwell. Skip the heaviest breakfast that morning.

Her Most Important Rule Costs Nothing

The thing she most wants cruisers to avoid is skipping hand washing, especially at the buffet. She sees many people walk past the washing station and the disinfectant.

Her advice is to wash or disinfect on the way in and again at your table, since a full-service buffet means sharing utensils with strangers. Doing that, she says, helps prevent the stomach bugs, colds and coughs that spread on ships.

Very spicy foods and beans, she adds, are worth avoiding because you already feel bloated on a cruise from eating and drinking more than at home.

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