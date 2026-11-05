Flight Attendants Warn Older Passengers About 12 Travel Mistakes, Including A 72-Year-Old Veteran Who Ended Up In The ER Just 48 Hours After Landing

“Flight attendants see everything.” According to the creator of The Senior Traveler channel, every boarding day they watch older passengers make the same costly, uncomfortable and sometimes dangerous mistakes before the cabin door even closes.

In a video on 12 things flight attendants privately warn each other about, he tells of a retired nurse from Cincinnati who nearly missed her grandson’s wedding, and a 72-year-old veteran who ended up in the emergency room 48 hours after landing. The veteran’s trouble, he says, traces back to mistake number three.

Here are the 12 mistakes, counted down, each with the fix he recommends.

12. Tight Shoes Turn Into “Two Angry Sausages” Over Kansas

He says cabin pressure makes feet swell, so shoes that fit at the gate can be painful by the time you land. The mistake seniors make most often is wearing their nicest, stiffest shoes because they are traveling somewhere special.

His fix is to choose slip-on shoes with at least a half size of extra room. He also suggests packing your good shoes in your carry-on and changing after security.

11. A 7:00 A.M. Pill And A 6:00 A.M. Flight Is A Recipe For Trouble

Say you take blood pressure medication at 7:00 in the morning and your flight leaves at 6:00. Thinking “I’ll just take it when I land” is a decision he says makes flight attendants quietly nervous.

Talk to your doctor before any flight longer than three hours, write your medication schedule on a card in your carry-on because phones die, and keep all medications in your personal item, never in checked luggage.

10. Treating The Gate Agent Like A Ticket Scanner Wastes A Powerful Ally

The gate agent controls seat changes, boarding order, wheelchair coordination and the notes passed to the crew before you step on the plane. He tells of a 70-year-old retired teacher from Portland who said she was flying alone for the first time since her husband passed.

The agent moved her to a bulkhead seat with extra legroom and made sure she pre-boarded. His suggested line is “I’m a senior traveler and I just wanted to check whether there’s anything I should know before boarding today.”

9. “The Overhead Bin Is Not Worth A Rotator Cuff”

Lifting an overstuffed bag from hip height to the overhead bin strains the shoulders, neck and lower back. He says flight attendants in many carriers are operating under lifting restrictions themselves and may not be able to hoist your bag.

Pack a carry-on you can lift to shoulder height with one arm. Or ask for a gate check, where your bag goes below at no charge.

8. Waiting Until The Gate To Ask For Mobility Help Creates Chaos

He says airlines must provide free mobility assistance under the Air Carrier Access Act. Requests made at booking, he says, get fulfilled smoothly, while those made at the gate create a scramble as other passengers board.

Ask at booking, call the airline 48 hours before departure to confirm, and mention it again at check-in. His line is “I’d like to request senior mobility assistance from check-in through to my gate, including any connections.”

7. Airport Food Can Turn Into A Trap At Altitude

Cabins are pressurized to the equivalent of about 6,000 to 8,000 feet, and gas in your digestive system expands. Beans, cruciferous vegetables, carbonated drinks and salty fast food all feel different in the air.

He recommends a light, low-sodium, low-gas meal two to three hours before boarding, no carbonated drinks and no alcohol at the airport bar. A small familiar snack from home helps.

6. Compression Socks Can Backfire When Worn The Wrong Way

He calls compression garments one of the most effective tools against blood clots on long flights. But socks that are too tight, worn too high or pulled onto already swollen legs can restrict circulation instead.

Put them on first thing in the morning before you stand up, get them fitted by a medical professional, and ask your doctor what compression level suits you.

5. Dehydration Starts Before You Even Board

He says cabin humidity hovers between 10 and 20%, compared with about 25% in the Sahara Desert. The sense of thirst also fades with age, and some blood pressure and heart medications have diuretic effects.

Drink 16 ounces of water in the two hours before you reach the airport, bring an empty bottle and fill it past security. When you board, ask the flight attendant, “Could I get a water when you get a moment?”

4. A $45 Aisle Seat Upgrade Should Have Cost Nothing

He says that under the Air Carrier Access Act, a passenger who cannot lower themselves over a fixed armrest must be seated in an aisle seat with a movable armrest. A companion who assists you must be seated beside you at no extra charge.

He tells of a 68-year-old woman with a hip replacement who paid $45 for an aisle seat she says should have been free. Call the airline’s accessibility desk at least 48 hours ahead and describe your functional need, such as “I cannot lower into a standard middle seat.”

3. Crew Cannot Help With A Condition They Never Heard About

This is the mistake he links to the 72-year-old veteran’s emergency room visit. He says nothing about your heart condition or diabetes appears on a boarding pass, so the crew starts from zero when something happens.

Tell a flight attendant at boarding, calmly and briefly. His example is “I just want to let someone know I have a managed heart condition and my medication is in the blue bag in the overhead bin.” He says that can cut the crew’s first 60 seconds of response to 30.

2. A 74-Year-Old Fractured His Wrist Rushing Through The Jet Bridge

Jet bridges are narrow, sometimes sloped and slippery, and crowded with people moving at different speeds. He tells of a 74-year-old man from Phoenix who fractured his wrist in 2019 after catching his foot on a ridge at the aircraft door threshold.

Pre-board if you can. If not, let the rush pass and use the handrail every time, even if you feel steady.

1. The Role Airlines Don’t Advertise Is The Complaint Resolution Official

He says every US airline has a complaint resolution official, trained and authorized to resolve disability accommodation disputes on the spot, including denied wheelchair assistance or a dismissed seating request.

If any assistance right is denied, he suggests smiling and saying, “I’d like to speak with your complaint resolution official, please.”

His complete plan for the morning of your flight is to put compression socks on before you stand, wear roomy shoes, eat light, drink water, request mobility help in advance, talk with the gate agent, pack a lighter carry-on and tell a flight attendant about any serious medical condition. The travelers who fly comfortably, he says, are not luckier. They are simply more prepared.

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