Arizona Steakhouse Sits Dark For Years Before Reopening On August 23, 2025, Exactly 79 Years After Its Original Grand Opening

Rodney Graves was born in 1904 in Spruce Head, Maine, about as far from the Arizona high country as you can get. On August 23, 1946, he and his wife Helen opened a steakhouse on Route 66 in Williams and gave it a sign you still cannot miss: a glowing neon steer.

Seventy-nine years later to the day, the doors opened again. The story comes from a countdown of Arizona restaurants that refused to die, shared by the Michigan Hometowns channel in a video on Arizona’s most stubborn restaurants.

The restaurant is Rod’s Steakhouse, and its history runs from a Grand Canyon crowd to a long, dark stretch and a ribbon-cutting.

A Neon Steer, A Steer-Shaped Menu And Decades Of Grand Canyon Crowds

The Graveses gave the steakhouse a theme to match the sign. The menu is shaped like a steer, too.

They sold the restaurant in 1985 to a longtime employee, and for decades it fed the crowds heading to and from the Grand Canyon.

Then The Pandemic Shut It Down, And The Doors Stayed Closed For Years

The pandemic closed the restaurant, and the doors did not reopen for years. The neon steer, in the words of the video’s host, was one very patient piece of Route 66.

The ending came on a date that could hardly have been planned better. On August 23, 2025, 79 years to the day after it first opened, new owners Kennelly Concepts cut the ribbon.

“It Would Last Another 80 Years For Sure,” The New Owner Told The Crowd

Mayor Don Dent and former owner Lawrence Sanchez stood beside the new owners at the ribbon-cutting. Tom Kennelly told the crowd the steakhouse would last another 80 years.

The order here is the prime rib or a steak off a grill that has been working since the 1940s. In 2011, Arizona Highways put Rod’s on its list of the 25 best restaurants in the state.

How To Get There, And When The Doors Are Open

From Phoenix, Rod’s is about two and a half hours and roughly 180 miles away. Williams has about 3,200 people and sits near 6,900 feet, so it stays cool when the valley is baking.

One thing to plan around, according to the video: Rod’s opens in the late afternoon and is closed Mondays. Hours can change, so it is smart to call ahead.

Rod’s Is One Of Ten Arizona Restaurants That Should Have Disappeared

The countdown ranks restaurants in towns of fewer than 25,000 people, each at least two hours from downtown Phoenix. A highway moved, a mine died, a railroad hotel closed and a fire came over the ridge, yet they are still serving because somebody stubborn refused to leave.

Here are a few of the others, from the same list.

A Date Shake In A Desert Town Where It Touches 120 Degrees

Dateland, in Yuma County, began in the early 1920s as a railroad water stop with date palms planted beside the tracks. In 1943, somewhere between 40 and 50 B-25 bombers landed on a nearby desert airstrip, and after about three weeks the whole operation packed up and left.

What people drive for is the date shake, thick and sweet with a caramel finish, made from dates grown right there. It is about two hours and 119 miles from Phoenix, in a place that counted 257 people at the last census.

A Railroad Hotel The Company Wanted Gone Now Draws Diners From Palm Springs And Chicago

La Posada in Winslow was designed by Mary Colter for Fred Harvey and opened in 1930. A couple with no bank loan saved it from the wrecking ball in 1997.

Its dining room, the Turquoise Room, serves contemporary Southwest cooking such as elk medallions or lamb from Native American ranchers. Dinner runs about $30 to $50, and reservations are recommended. Winslow is about three hours from Phoenix up State Route 87.

A Drive-In Built From Railroad Leftovers Set A Record With 266 Milkshake Flavors

In 1953, railroad worker Juan Delgadillo, nicknamed the scrapper, and his family turned a pile of scrap lumber from the railyard into the Snow Cap drive-in in Seligman. When Interstate 40 opened in 1978, the traffic went around the town.

In 2022 the Snow Cap set a Guinness record by serving 266 different milkshake flavors. It closes for the winter and usually reopens around March.

The Farthest Drive Is A Lodge Where A Wildfire Stopped 40 Feet Away

The last stop on the list is Jacob Lake Inn, which began in 1923 when two cousins rolled onto the Kaibab Plateau in a pickup with a tent and one barrel of gasoline. Their boss, Harold Bowman, figured that if they sold a single barrel in a day, they had done good business.

Ninety-seven years later, in 2020, the Mangum Fire got within 40 feet of the buildings and forced the first evacuation in the inn’s history, then stopped. The bakery cookies, about 17 kinds, are why people drive five hours.

Why It Is Worth Planning Around A Dark Restaurant’s Comeback

The takeaway from the countdown is that the miles are the price of eating somewhere that should have been gone. Before any trip, check the day and hours, since several of these places close for winter or on certain days.

For Williams, the idea is simple. A neon steer that went dark for years lit up again exactly 79 years after it first glowed. Order the prime rib, plan for a late-afternoon dinner and skip Monday.

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