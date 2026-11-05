Wisconsin Inn Burns Down In 1917, But Firefighters Save Its Bar From 1889, And More Than A Century Later It Still Stands In The Dining Room

In 1917, a fire tore through a roadside inn west of Milwaukee and burned off its top two floors. The story people tell in the village of Nashotah is that firefighters saved one thing: the bar.

That bar was built in 1889, and according to the creator of the Midwest Back Roads channel, it is still standing in the same dining room today.

The inn is the Red Circle Inn, and its story says something about Wisconsin. The places that last there, he says, are the ones people simply refuse to let go of.

An Inn That Says It Has Served Travelers Since The Year Wisconsin Became A State

The Red Circle Inn says it has been feeding travelers since 1848, the same year Wisconsin became a state. It began as the Nashotah Inn, opened by a Bavarian immigrant named Francis Shroudenbach.

It served traders, trappers and stagecoach passengers traveling between Milwaukee and Watertown. A railroad came through right beside it in 1854, and the stop was known for years as Pine Lake Station.

A Milwaukee Brewer Bought It In 1889 And Put In The Bar That Survived

In 1889, Captain Fred Pabst, the Milwaukee brewer, bought the inn and renamed it for the Red Circle, his company’s trademark. He owned it for about three decades.

The bar he installed that year is the one at the center of the story. Then came the 1917 fire that burned the top two floors, and the local tale is that firefighters saved the bar. The bar is still there.

Four Generations Of One Family Ran It, And A Famous Critic Took Notice

In 1921, the Pabst family sold the inn to Steve Pilaski, a man who had been in their service. The Pilaski family went on to run it for four generations.

In 1950, the famous food critic Duncan Hines named it one of the top roadhouses of the decade. Later owners included a company founder in 1976 and a couple who took over in 1993.

A Restaurant Group Closed It, Renovated It And Reopened It In 2023

In 2022, the owners sold the inn to a restaurant group from Beloit. It closed for renovation and reopened in March of 2023 with steaks, chops and seafood.

It is often called the oldest restaurant in Wisconsin. A place called the Wilmot Stage Stop in Wilmot also dates itself to 1848 and calls itself the oldest tap and dining room in the state. Either way, both have been feeding travelers since before the Civil War.

Nine More Wisconsin Places That Refused To Quit

The Red Circle Inn is number one on the creator’s countdown of ten Wisconsin spots, ordered by age from newest to oldest. The others show the same stubbornness, and a few are worth a long drive.

The Cafe Where A Miner’s Lunch Outlasted The Mines

In Mineral Point, population about 2,600, the Red Rooster Cafe serves the Cornish pasty, a pastry folded around beef, onions, potatoes and rutabaga. By the old story, Cornish miners carried one underground for lunch, and the thick crust served as a handle so dirty hands never touched the food.

The last mine in town closed in 1928, but the pasty stayed. The cafe also serves a raisin pastry called a figgy hobbin.

A Town Of Fewer Than 2,000 People Wins Blue Ribbons For Pie

The Norske Nook in Osseo opened in 1973 under a woman named Helen Meyer, who spent day after day making desserts. In a television interview for the 50th anniversary she said she kept on rolling pie crust, and that she sold sour cream raisin pies even though she did not like raisins herself.

Today the bakers have created more than 50 new pie recipes, and the cafe has won blue ribbons at the National Pie Championships in Florida. Pies have been sent as far away as Spain.

A Supper Club Built Around 13 Pine Trees That Were Already There

Ishnala Supper Club in Lake Delton opened in 1953 on the shore of Mirror Lake. The building is laid over 76 tons of flagstone and was built around 13 pine trees, some of which go right through the floor and out the roof.

The drink is the brandy old fashioned, and owner Bob Roepke told one writer the club sold more than 108,000 of them in 2023. Every seat has a view of the lake.

Live Goats Graze On The Roof Of A Swedish Restaurant

Al Johnson’s in Sister Bay serves about 2,400 people a day at the height of summer. Today five to seven goats graze on its sod roof from May through October, and they head back to their farm each evening.

The menu is Swedish pancakes with lingonberries, meatballs, limpa bread and breakfast all day.

A Fish Boil That Ends In A Burst Of Flame

The White Gull Inn in Fish Creek was built in 1896 by a German immigrant doctor who left medicine for the tourist business. It is known for its fish boil, which came to Door County with Scandinavian settlers who needed a cheap way to feed large groups of workers.

At the end, the boil master throws fuel on the fire, and the flames leap up as the oil spills over the sides of the pot. They call it the boil over.

What To Know Before You Go

Several of these places close for the winter. The Door County spots and Bayfield’s Greunke’s, for example, run roughly April through October, so check hours before you plan a trip.

What the places share is not really the food, the creator says. Someone opened the door and the next family kept it open. They rebuilt after the fire and baked the same pies for 50 years.

And in a dining room west of Milwaukee that once had two floors burned off the top of it, a bar from 1889 is still serving.

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