Flight Attendants Refuse To Pay $9 For Airport Snack Boxes, So They Pack 15 Cheap Alternatives That Make It Through TSA Instead

Most travelers do one of two things about airport food. They pay $9 for a snack box at the gate, or they board with nothing and spend three hours waiting for a tiny bag of pretzels.

Flight attendants do neither, according to travel creator Sophie Harper. They work in the air for a living, they know what is on the cart and what is not, and they bring their own food.

Harper says every one of the 15 snacks below gets through TSA when packed the right way. It comes down to a few simple rules most travelers have never been told, and if you have ever lost a snack at the checkpoint, she says that was not carelessness because nobody explains the food rules.

1. Instant Oatmeal Makes A Hot Breakfast At The Gate For About A Dollar

Dry oatmeal is a solid, so it goes through security like a paperback book. The trick is the water. Skip the hot water on board, which Harper says typically comes from the plane’s own tank, and ask any coffee shop past security for a cup of hot water instead.

Three minutes later you have breakfast for about a dollar a cup, when an airport breakfast can easily run $8 to $12. Pack a plastic spoon, because that is the part people forget.

2. Hard-Boiled Eggs Come With A Smell Warning From The Crew

Flight attendants name eggs as a favorite for long flights because they are cheap and packed with protein. Two of them add a packet of soy sauce and a packet of hot sauce so it tastes like something from a ramen shop.

The egg is a solid, but the sauce packets are liquids and go in your quart-size bag. Other crew members say egg smell is one of the ones they dread in a cabin, so peel at home and eat them at the gate. The USDA rule is that cooked eggs should not sit at room temperature for more than two hours, so make them your first snack of the day.

3. Unsalted Nuts Beat The Salted Airport Tins

One veteran flight attendant carries pistachios, and almonds and cashews work the same way. Nuts do not crush or melt, and a small handful holds you for hours.

The word that matters is unsalted, since salty food can leave you bloated and thirsty in dry cabin air. A full-size bag from the grocery store costs about what one tiny tin costs at an airport newsstand. If the crew announces a severe nut allergy on board, put them away for that flight.

4. Homemade Trail Mix Lets You Control What Goes In It

Many store mixes are mostly salted peanuts and candy. Harper suggests unsalted almonds, pumpkin seeds, raisins and a few chocolate chips, mixed in a big batch on Sunday and scooped into half-cup bags.

It is entirely solid, so TSA does not care how much you bring. Keep the pieces big enough to pick up with your fingers and use a bag that seals. If it will sit in a warm car, leave the chocolate out.

5. Jerky Needs No Fridge But Has A Border Rule

Beef or turkey jerky is protein that weighs almost nothing. Flight attendants often pack it with trail mix for the salty and sweet combination.

It goes through TSA on a domestic flight with no trouble. On an international flight, finish it before you land, because many countries do not allow meat products across the border and food must be declared when flying into the US. Stick to plain flavors, since the heavily smoked and fish-based kinds fill a cabin with smell.

6. A Protein Bar Is The One Snack That Survives Being Sat On

One flight attendant eats a protein bar before work, and another does the same with a granola bar. Harper says to eat it at the gate right before boarding so you are not hungry when the cart comes by with mostly salty choices.

Pick a bar with more protein than sugar. Pack two, because the second is for the three hours you did not plan on when the flight is late and only a vending machine is open.

7. Grapes And Blueberries Fight The Dry Cabin Air

One flight attendant packs blueberries, blackberries and grapes because they have fiber and plenty of water, which helps in cabin air with 10 to 20% humidity. Wash them, dry them well and pack them in a hard container.

Folding a paper towel into the bottom soaks up moisture and keeps the fruit firm for hours. Whole fresh fruit is a solid for TSA, but flying from Hawaii, Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands to the mainland brings Department of Agriculture limits, so check the list first.

8. A Whole Apple Or Banana Needs No Container At All

An apple can ride in a jacket pocket for six hours and still be perfect. A banana is more fragile, so it goes on top of your bag and gets eaten first.

Bring the apple whole, because you cannot carry a knife through security and slices turn brown. If you land from another country, finish the fruit on the plane or declare it.

9. Carrots With Hummus, If The Hummus Comes In A Small Cup

This is the snack TSA trips people up on. The carrots are solid, but the hummus is not. Harper says TSA’s rule of thumb is that if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, it counts as a liquid.

The hack is single-serve cups well under 3.4 ounces, packed in the quart bag. The same works for guacamole, peanut butter squeeze packs and salad dressing. Regular yogurt is another item people lose at the checkpoint.

10. String Cheese And Hard Cheese Pass, Creamy Cheese Does Not

String cheese, cheese cubes and hard cheeses like cheddar are solids. Creamy, spreadable cheese is treated like a liquid and falls under the 3.4 ounce rule.

Two cheese sticks with plain crackers make a small meal with protein and fat that holds you. Individually wrapped kinds travel best, and softer cheeses should be kept cold and eaten early in your trip.

11. Frozen Grapes Double As An Ice Pack

Harper calls this her favorite trick in the whole video. TSA allows frozen items and ice packs through the checkpoint as long as they are completely frozen when you reach the officer.

Freeze a bag of grapes the night before and pack them next to the cheese. A few hours later they have thawed into the coldest, sweetest thing you will eat all day. Completely frozen means completely, because slush or pooling liquid can get an item turned away.

12. A Homemade Sandwich Costs About $2 Instead Of $14

A sandwich is a solid as far as TSA is concerned, no matter how big it is. A turkey and cheese wrap from your own kitchen costs about $2, while the one in the airport cooler can cost $14.

Use sturdy fillings like turkey, chicken, cheese and lettuce, and leave off watery tomato until you eat it. Cut it in half and wrap each half in foil. Skip tuna, egg salad and raw onion, which flight attendants name among the worst smells to open in a closed cabin.

13. Dried Fruit Is A Descent Snack For Your Ears

Mango, apricots, apple rings and raisins weigh nothing and cannot bruise or leak. One flight attendant mixes them with a few pieces of sour candy.

Chewing and swallowing help your ears adjust on the way down, so Harper says to save it for descent. Keep a small bag in your jacket or seat pocket, since the seat belt sign is usually on during descent.

14. Plain Crackers Calm A Queasy Stomach

Some flight attendants pack rice crackers, because something plain and dry is what you want on a bumpy stretch or a long wait on a hot runway. They also go with the cheese, the hummus and the eggs.

Crackers crush easily, so pack them in a hard container or small tin and choose a low-salt kind. If you get queasy on planes, eat a few before takeoff rather than after you feel sick.

15. A Few Squares Of Dark Chocolate Give A Long Travel Day Something To Look Forward To

Solid chocolate goes through security with no questions. Keep it in the middle of your bag, away from your laptop and anything warm.

Break the bar into squares at home so you are not snapping it apart in your seat. Two squares after a meal is enough, and Harper admits that if you bring the whole bar you will eat the whole bar.

One habit makes all 15 work, Harper says: put every snack in one clear zip bag at the very top of your personal item. TSA officers can ask you to take food out, and a single bag lifts out in two seconds. In your seat with the belt sign on, you can reach it without unpacking anything.

Her four rules are simple. Solids go through in any amount. Spreads and sauces go in the quart bag at 3.4 ounces or less. Frozen is fine if it is frozen solid. Crossing a border or leaving the islands brings special rules for fresh fruit and meat. And she reminds travelers that the officer at the checkpoint always has the final say.

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