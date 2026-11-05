Gate Veteran Says Travelers Over 60 Often Pack Carry-Ons The Wrong Way, And One Small Mistake Can Turn Into A $45 Surprise Before Security

“Most people over 60 pack their carry-on backwards.” That is the opening line from Sharon, a woman who says she spent her whole career at the gate and in the airplane cabin, and who shared eight carry-on tricks in a YouTube video.

By her telling, one mistake leaves your pills over your head where you cannot reach them for hours. Another costs you $45 before you even reach security, and one sends a wedding ring off the plane with the trash.

The habit she says changed everything came from the woman who trained her. On her very first trip, she was told to pack one small zippered pouch, and she has never flown without it since.

“The Small Bag Is The Only Bag That Never Leaves Your Side”

Every big US airline allows two bags in the cabin, a carry-on for the overhead bin and a personal item under the seat. Most people pack the roller first and toss leftovers into the small bag, such as a magazine or a sweater.

Sharon says that is backwards. The roller can be taken at the gate, sent under the plane or end up six rows behind you, while the bag at your feet stays with you from boarding to landing.

She says she watched it happen more times than she can count. A woman hands over her roller at the door, happy not to lift it, then halfway through the flight rings the call button because her heart pills are in a bag in the hold.

Pack Everything You Would Need If The Big Bag Vanished For A Day

Her fix is to pack the small bag first. Pills, glasses, documents, chargers and one warm layer all go in it.

She also says to check the size the night before. American, for example, allows about 18 by 14 by 8 inches, and other airlines can be a little smaller, so look up your own airline in its app. A soft bag is best because it squeezes, and wheels do not. If anyone questions it at the gate, she says the answer is one short sentence: “It’s my personal item.”

A Printed List Beats A Locked Phone In An Emergency Room

Sharon says the CDC asks travelers on regular medication to carry a printed list. It should show every medication by its generic name, the dose, how often you take it, and the name and number of the prescribing doctor.

If you are sick in a pharmacy abroad or an emergency room in another state, nobody can read your locked phone. Generic names matter because brand names change from country to country.

She also suggests photographing every pill bottle label before you leave, giving a second copy of the list to your travel partner, and updating it the day a dose changes.

He Stood At The Belt For 20 Minutes While An Officer Searched Every Pocket

Liquids are where many travelers get stopped. Sharon says medically necessary liquids, including insulin, eye drops, liquid medicine, liquid nutrition and the ice packs that keep them cold, are allowed through security in amounts larger than 3.4 ounces, in reasonable amounts for your trip, but only if you say so.

She tells of a gentleman who stood at the end of the belt for 20 minutes while an officer went through his bag piece by piece, because his insulin was rolled in a sweater at the bottom. Had he taken it out and spoken one sentence, she says, he would have been through in 2 minutes.

Her script is simple. Put the liquids in their own bin at the belt and say, “These are medically necessary liquids. I’m declaring them.” Ice packs can go through frozen or partly melted, and syringes and pumps go through too. For help at the checkpoint, she says TSA Cares can arrange it if you call about 72 hours before your flight.

Showing Up Without A Star On Your License Can Cost $45

Sharon says you need a Real ID, the license with the little star in the corner, or a passport to fly inside the US. This year, she says, arriving at security without either one brings a $45 fee to confirm who you are, and it can take a long while standing off to the side while your flight boards.

Her advice is to keep one zipped sleeve in the small bag with your passport or starred license and a paper copy of each tucked behind it. “Your phone at 3% is not a document,” she says.

For trips home from abroad, she recommends the free Mobile Passport Control app from US Customs. You answer the customs questions on your phone after you land, and at many big airports it sends you to a shorter line. One phone can handle up to 12 people in the same family.

The Number 100 Decides Whether Your Bag Gets Pulled Apart

Sharon says 100 watt-hours is the line for any lithium battery you carry on a plane, whether it is a power bank, a spare hearing aid battery, a CPAP battery or a rechargeable fan. Under 100, no questions. Between 100 and 160, you need the airline’s okay and can carry two at most.

Spare batteries and power banks can never go in a checked bag. If a gate agent takes your roller, every spare battery inside has to come out first, and she says that means unpacking at the gate with a line behind you. Even the charging case for hearing aids can have a battery inside, so it belongs in the small bag.

Look for the watt-hours printed on the side, and keep spares in a pouch or tape over the ends so metal never touches metal.

Your Cane, Walker Or CPAP Is Not A Third Bag

Under federal rules, Sharon says, the airline has to let an assistive device into the cabin if it fits, and it does not count toward your carry-on limit. A cane, a walker, a folding wheelchair, a CPAP machine and a portable oxygen machine all qualify, and she says prescription medicine and the devices that deliver it count too.

Some agents still try. On a full flight, someone looks at your roller, tote and CPAP bag and says, “That’s three.” You do not have to argue. You just say, “This is an assistive device. Under federal rules, it doesn’t count as a carry-on.”

Ruth Vance, the purser who trained her, had a line she repeated: “They can’t say yes to a question nobody asked.” Sharon adds that you can ask for the closet near the front for a folding walker or wheelchair, and that you should call the airline at least 48 hours ahead if you fly with portable oxygen.

Move Five Things Into The Small Bag The Night Before

On a full flight the overhead bins fill up and agents start tagging rollers at the door. On smaller regional jets, Sharon says, it happens almost every time.

So the night before, move five things from the roller to the small bag: your next dose of medicine, your glasses, every charger and spare battery, one warm layer and the pouch. She says to pack the roller as if it will be taken, with nothing in it you would miss for six hours. If an agent reaches for it, say, “I’ll gate check the roller, but this bag has my medication, so it stays with me.”

“Nothing Loose Ever,” And The Last 30 Minutes Almost Everybody Gets Wrong

When the plane starts its descent, the crew secures the cabin, the carts are locked away and the aisle closes. Sharon says the crew starts preparing about 40 minutes before landing and passengers should too. Take one last walk, use the bathroom and ask early for water.

Then comes the pouch. Everything you cannot replace goes into one small zippered pouch before descent: glasses, hearing aids and their case, rings if your fingers have swollen, your next pill, a pen for the customs form, your passport and your boarding pass. The pouch goes into a zipped pocket of the small bag at your feet, never the seat pocket, never the tray table and never wrapped in a napkin, because a napkin on a tray table is trash.

Ruth said it in four words: “Nothing loose ever. Pouch.” When the plane lands, Sharon says to count what you have, the same number of things that came on with you going off with you.

The Takeaway For Your Next Flight

Sharon is honest that on most flights you will never need any of this. But on the one day something goes wrong, she says, you will be the calmest person on the plane. If you remember one thing, make it this: the small bag is the one that matters, and the pouch goes in it before the plane starts coming down.

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