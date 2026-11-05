Cruiser With More Than 50 Voyages Reveals The Sea-Day Habits She Finally Quit, From Fighting For Pool Chairs At Dawn To Overpaying For Spa Treatments

After more than 50 cruises and hundreds of sea days, one seasoned cruiser says the biggest lesson is knowing what to stop doing. Ilana, who runs the site LifeWellCruises, shared her list of sea-day habits she and her husband finally quit on her YouTube channel, @LifeWellCruised.

She admits the couple made plenty of mistakes along the way. “Sea days are not all the same,” she says, and what works on one ship can flop on another.

Her list runs through the whole day, from the first cup of coffee to the last night of packing. Some items will save you money, and some will simply save your mood.

“We Stopped Getting Up At The Crack Of Dawn” To Grab The Chair Beside The Pool

Ilana still loves being near the water on a warm-weather sea day. But she and her husband no longer set an alarm to be out there at 7:00 or 8:00 a.m.

Instead they head out around 10:00 a.m., or even later in the day. One of their favorite spots is on the deck above the pool, where the chair faces the ocean. You can also turn it toward the pool if you like watching the action, and she says it is less noisy up there.

Spa Treatments Often Cost Less On Port Days, So She No Longer Books Them On Sea Days

It seems logical to schedule a massage or a hair appointment when the ship is at sea all day. According to Ilana, that is usually the more expensive choice.

Port days tend to be cheaper because fewer people are on board and the ship offers discounts. She says “typically” for a reason: on embarkation day the couple has seen promotions like three treatments for the price of two, and they were able to share those between the two of them with no restrictions. Her advice is to always check the terms and conditions before you book.

Every Sea Day Is Different, And Skipping The Research Is A Mistake

After trying many ships, Ilana learned that some have a packed schedule on sea days and some have very little. Some focus on activities indoors, while others keep the action by the pool.

So she researches the ship ahead of time and plans around it. The full list of activities arrives on a paper planner in the cabin, and it is also in the cruise line’s app.

Too Much Sun Can Ruin A Trip, Even In Alaska

Ilana says she would love to claim she never gets this wrong anymore, but it still happens once in a while. The sun can be stronger than you expect, and the reflection off the water makes a burn more likely. She says it caught them even in Alaska.

Her system is to pace the day. Spend a couple of hours outside in the morning, head indoors for lunch and other activities, then go back out later. Her mistakes to avoid are skipping sunscreen, skipping an SPF lip balm and leaving the aloe vera at home in case of a burn.

Slowing Down Breakfast And Lunch Made Her Cruises Better

Early on, the couple tried to do just about everything. Now, especially on a port-focused cruise with seven or eight hour excursions, they sleep in on sea days and take meals at an easy pace.

She does check the buffet and restaurant hours, because breakfast can close as early as 9:30 or 10:00 a.m. Rather than defaulting to the buffet, they look at which casual restaurants and main dining rooms are open. Sometimes a specialty restaurant has a lunch special.

The Sea-Day Brunch They Used To Overlook Is Now A Favorite

More and more ships offer a sea-day brunch, usually from about 11:00 until 1:30. It mixes breakfast items with lunch-style dishes.

Years ago Ilana assumed a sit-down meal would take far longer than the buffet. She now says the kitchen knows you are coming, so food is ready to go once you order. On a hot sea day she loves sitting down, cooling off and being served.

Afternoon tea is rarer these days, but she says it is worth planning for. She mentions that Holland America serves a royal Dutch tea and Oceania has a nice one too.

Pack Early So The Last Sea Day Is Not A Dark Cloud

This is a lesson she only learned recently. When the final sea day was spent packing, it hung over the whole day like a dark cloud.

Now the couple packs most of their things a couple of days before. They leave out what they will wear during the day, their last-night outfits and their travel outfit for going home. The real packing on the final night takes about 15 minutes.

“We’ll Do It Next Time” Is A Trap On Sea Days

Ilana calls this one really important. On a seven-day cruise with three sea days, it is tempting to relax on the first one and save the roller coaster, the rock climbing wall or even bingo for the next.

The problem is that plans change. Weather, including wind, can close some activities, and indoor activities get much more crowded on the last sea day. She and her husband now do the thing they want right away.

Think About The Night Before, And Stop Judging A Day By How Much You Did

A sea day gives you more leeway the evening before. You can stay up later, go to a party or have a late dinner, because you can sleep in the next morning. Ilana factors that into her planning.

She also stopped measuring success by how much she packed in. On early cruises the couple was exhausted by the end of a sea day, with plans starting near 7:00 a.m. and breakfast by 8:00, all dictated by a planner. Now they pick and choose, and they look for something they have never tried, like a class, a lecture or a new activity.

The Balcony Habit She Almost Hates To Admit

Her last item is the one she “almost hated to admit.” The couple used to spend no time in the cabin on sea days. They often booked inside cabins and wondered why anyone would pay for a balcony if they were never there.

Now that they have a balcony, they return around midday for coffee, room service or a book. She says a balcony is absolutely not a necessity, but there is something peaceful about the space to hear the ocean waves in what feels like a place all to yourself.

What To Take From Her List

The thread running through every item is to relax your pace and plan with the actual ship in mind. Check the activity schedule the night before, note the restaurant hours and keep sunscreen in your bag.

If you want to book a spa treatment, compare prices for port days and embarkation day first, and read the fine print. Whatever you choose, leave a little room in the schedule. A sea day, in Ilana’s experience, goes best when it is not scheduled from dusk to dawn.

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