Paris Las Vegas Cost $785 Million To Build, But Guests Now Face Dated Rooms, Resort Fees Over $60, And A Famous Themed Buffet That Never Came Back

Paris Las Vegas should be one of the easiest hotels on the Strip to love. It has the Eiffel Tower outside, the Arc de Triomphe at the entrance, cobblestone-style streets inside, and the Bellagio fountains directly across the road.

When it opened in 1999, roughly $785 million had been spent creating a ridiculously detailed version of France in the Nevada desert. But Las Vegas creator @MJLasVegas says walking through Paris today can feel very different.

Recent guests have complained about dated rooms, cleanliness problems, long waits, maintenance issues and resort fees that can add more than $60 a night after tax.

A Resort Almost Comically Committed To Its Theme

Paris opened on September 1, 1999, during one of the wildest stretches of construction the Strip had seen. Bellagio had opened less than a year earlier, Mandalay Bay arrived in March, and the Venetian opened in May.

The Eiffel Tower replica rises 540 feet above the Strip, and its legs descend through the casino. There was a two-thirds scale Arc de Triomphe, replicas inspired by the Louvre and the Paris Opera House, French street signs and little shops and restaurants. Strolling performers and artists wandered through, and you could buy baguettes, French wine and pastries.

He admits it was cheesy, since no one mistook Las Vegas Boulevard for the Champs-Elysees. But that was the point of Vegas at the time, when you walked into Luxor and got Egypt.

The Famous Themed Buffet Never Came Back

The biggest loss, he says, was Le Village Buffet. It was designed like a collection of French regions, with small dining areas, fireplaces and village-style architecture, and for years it had one of the most popular crepe stations on the Strip.

Like many Vegas buffets, it closed during the pandemic in 2020 and never returned. That one hurt, he says, because it was not just a place to eat but part of the actual theme.

What replaced much of the old themed experience is a lineup of celebrity restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay Steak, Nobu, Vanderpump a Paris, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, Bobby’s Burgers and Dominique Ansel Marche. Some are genuinely very good, he says, but Nobu could be at Caesars Palace and Bobby Flay could be almost anywhere.

Caesars Spent More Than $100 Million On A New Tower

It would be unfair to say Caesars stopped investing. Paris underwent major room renovations in the 2010s. In 2023 the company announced it was taking the Jubilee Tower from neighboring Horseshoe and turning it into the Versailles Tower at Paris, an investment Caesars said exceeded $100 million.

The project added 756 redesigned rooms and a pedestrian bridge connecting the tower to the main resort. Thirty-eight rooms have 55-square-foot balconies looking toward the Strip, which he calls fantastic given how rare hotel balconies have become. The rooms start at around 420 square feet.

The catch is the layout. Guests have complained that reaching the tower involves a long and sometimes confusing walk, and the elevators deposit you on the Horseshoe side. He says it can feel like two resorts stitched together.

Peeling Wallpaper, Rooms Not Ready And A Broken Air Conditioner

Online reviews, nearly 40,000 of them, describe the rooms as dated and cleanliness as mixed. He cautions that angry guests are more likely to write detailed reviews than someone with a normal stay.

Still, recent complaints are surprisingly consistent. Guests in 2026 have reported peeling wallpaper, tired furniture, rooms not ready at check-in, housekeeping problems and broken fixtures. One family said their room was still unavailable late in the evening, and a Better Business Bureau complaint from 2026 mentioned broken air conditioning.

These are individual guest reports, he stresses, and plenty of guests still praise the beds, the views, the location and the renovated Versailles rooms. The experience can depend heavily on which room you get.

A $55 Resort Fee That Stretches To More Than $60 After Tax

The standard resort fee in 2026 is around $55 a night before tax. It includes Wi-Fi for two devices, fitness center access for two guests and local calls. He jokes that a couple with two phones, a tablet and a laptop has apparently become an IT department.

Self-parking costs extra, with recent rates around $25 a night and higher during busy periods. October 2026 listings showed standard rooms near $170 before taxes, with the $55 fee added on top. Add parking, breakfast and drinks, and a cheap night does not stay cheap.

Older visitors remember when properties like Paris used inexpensive rooms, food and entertainment to get you in the door. Today, he says, practically every part of the trip is its own revenue stream.

What Still Works At Paris

He does not think the hotel is finished. Stand outside at night when the Eiffel Tower is lit and the Bellagio fountains are going off, he says, and few places look more like Las Vegas.

Mon Ami Gabi remains one of his favorite restaurant settings on the Strip, with a patio that faces the fountains.

The Eiffel Tower restaurant is still open.

The location, almost exactly in the middle of the Strip, is nearly impossible to beat.

The renovated Versailles rooms, especially those with balconies, are a genuinely interesting product.

His summary is that spending money and preserving what people loved are not necessarily the same thing. The original Paris was an experience, with French shops, performers and a village buffet. Today’s Paris is bigger, newer in parts and more commercial, and whether it is better is another question.

For anyone booking, his numbers point to one habit: compare the full nightly price, including the resort fee, parking and taxes, before deciding the room rate is a bargain.

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