Grandma Edith Turns Hash Browns, Ham, And One Can Of Soup Into A $1.60 Supper, Then Shares The Old-Fashioned Cooking Rule You Must Never Break

Somewhere tonight, a woman who fed a family for 40 years will look at a recipe with 14 ingredients and six steps and close the book. Grandma Edith says it is not because she cannot cook. It is because somebody decided a real supper has to be complicated.

On @GrandmaEdithCooks, Edith counts down 10 suppers with three ingredients each, written for her 81-year-old neighbor Ruth, who lives alone. You mix everything in a baking dish, pour and bake.

The first one on her list is the one that started it all.

Half A Bag Of Hash Browns, One Cup Of Ham And One Can Of Soup For About $1.60 A Plate

Her number 10 is a ham and hash brown bake. You need half a bag of frozen diced hash browns, one cup of diced ham and one can of cream of chicken soup, and salt, pepper and water do not count.

It was a neat supper in her family. The week after Easter there was always ham left, and her mother never wasted a scrap. The bone went into bean soup, the slices into sandwiches, and every end and corner into this dish.

The breakdown is about $1.50 for the hash browns, $1.75 for the ham and $1.50 for the soup. That is under $5 for three suppers, or about $1.60 a plate.

Foil On For Soft, Foil Off For Golden

Heat the oven to 375. Pour the frozen hash browns straight into a small greased baking dish with no thawing, scatter the ham over them, then stir the soup with a quarter cup of water and pour it on top.

Cover with foil and bake 40 minutes, then take the foil off and give it 15 more until the top goes golden. The covered time steams the potatoes soft all the way through, she explains, and the uncovered time browns the top.

Leftovers keep well. She says it reheats better than it bakes, and a damp paper towel over a square for a minute and a half in the microwave brings the potatoes back soft.

“It’s Called Dump Cake, Edie, Not Stir Cake”

Several recipes on the list come with a story. Her number 2 is a peach dump cake, made with two cans of peaches in their juice, a box of yellow cake mix and a stick of butter. She says every church supper of her childhood had one at the end of the table, and it was always gone first.

The first time she made it, she stirred everything together, thinking it would bake into a cake. It came out a gooey paste. Her mother looked at it and said, “It’s called dump cake, Edie, not stir cake,” then made her a new one.

The cost is about $7.50 for 10 servings, or around 75 cents a bowl.

Number One Is A 1960 Supper With One Rule: You Never Peek

The one she says to make if you make only one is her no peek chicken. You need four boneless chicken thighs, one cup of uncooked long grain rice and a can of cream of chicken soup.

Grease the dish, pour the dry rice into the bottom, and stir the soup with a can and a half of water over it. Lay the chicken on top with salt, pepper and a pinch of paprika, then seal foil tight around the edges and bake at 350 for an hour and a half.

And the rule is simple. Do not lift the foil, not once. The steam trapped underneath is what cooks the rice, and every time you lift it, the steam escapes and the rice comes out hard.

She Peeked Three Times As A Young Bride And Got Crunchy Rice

Edith says she knows this better than anybody. As a young bride, she peeked three times to make sure it was cooking, and the rice came out crunchy and the chicken dry.

Her mother tasted it, set down her fork and said, “No peek means no peek, Eadie.” Then she showed her how to crimp the foil so she could not get at it if she tried.

Her mother, she says, was not trying to make the fanciest supper on the street. She was trying to get an hour and a half to herself. Ruth made it last Sunday and said she sat in her chair and read the paper for the whole time.

The Four Rules Nobody Tells You About Casseroles

Before the top two, Edith shares rules that apply to all of them.

Grease the dish every time, with a spoonful of butter or a quick spray.

Use foil for soft and no foil for brown. She calls that the whole secret.

Let the dish rest 10 minutes before spooning it out, so it holds together on the plate.

Own a small glass dish about 8 inches square, because a big dish spreads one person’s supper too thin.

A cold glass dish going straight from the refrigerator into a hot oven can crack, so let it sit on the counter for 20 minutes first. For the rice, do not use instant or quick-cooking rice, which turns to mush in that time.

Leftover rice should go in the refrigerator within an hour or two, where it keeps three or four days. Add a splash of water when you warm it.

Why Casseroles Got A Bad Name

She says that in the 1950s and 60s, every woman in America had a casserole she was known for. Then food magazines and television cooks started making fun of them, calling canned soup old-fashioned.

At the same time, frozen dinner companies were saying cooking was too much trouble. A frozen dinner can cost three or four dollars for one small tray, while a three-ingredient casserole costs less and feeds you for several nights. In her words, cooking this way “isn’t a compromise, it’s a strategy.”

She adds that canned soups and packets carry a lot of salt, so low sodium cans are worth a look, and prices she gives are national averages that may run higher.

Her challenge is to pick one this week, then sit down at the table and set a real place for yourself. “You’re worth that.”

More Stories You May Like