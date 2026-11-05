Vegas Traveler Finds Hotels Quietly Waiving $55 Resort Fees, Then Compares A $220 Savings At Resorts World With A Two-Night Golden Nugget Deal

Nobody likes the moment at a Las Vegas check-in desk when the nightly rate turns into something bigger. The culprit is the resort fee, and on the Strip it can run $55 per room per night before tax.

Las Vegas travel creator Jacob, of @JacobslifeinVegas, says there is good news after years of frustration among travelers. A lot more hotels are willing to waive the fee than most people realize.

He walks through the properties on the trend, starting with a mega resort on the Strip.

Resorts World Drops The $55 Fee, Saving $220 On A Four-Night Trip

Resorts World has three separate hotels on one property, from affordable rooms to ultra luxury. Normally it charges a $55 resort fee per room per night plus taxes, but a current promotion waives the entire fee for every night of a stay.

On a four-night trip, that is $220 plus tax you do not pay. The offer covers select dates for stays through December 28, 2026, and is subject to availability. You still pay room tax, since that is separate from the resort fee.

Jacob describes a massive property with a casino floor larger than most, a high-limit room, an infinity pool with a Strip view and a big spa with a cold tub, sauna and steam room.

Golden Nugget Offers Two Nights For $199 With The $46 Fee Waived

The Golden Nugget goes even further with what he calls an aggressive all-inclusive promotion. It normally charges a $46 resort fee per room per night plus 13.38% room tax, but a two-night midweek stay is now $199 total with the fee waived.

The package also includes a $50 food and beverage credit per night, so $100 total. Guests get a free upgrade to a Premier Rush Tower room when available, VIP check-in, a 1:00 p.m. late checkout and a Dubai chocolate bar as a welcome gift.

It applies only to new reservations, and the full deposit is due at booking. Jacob figures the two nights of waived fees avoid $92 before taxes, and the credits come on top of that.

Downtown Grand Pays You To Stay And Gamble

The Downtown Grand has what Jacob calls one of the more unusual offers. With its Gambler’s Retreat promotion, the normal $39 nightly fee is waived, and rates start at $109 on weekdays and $174 on weekends with a two-night minimum.

Each night also brings a $25 food and beverage credit and $40 in free slot play, plus free parking. On a two-night stay, that is $78 in fees avoided, $50 in dining credit and $80 in slot play.

He also tried the property’s new all-you-can-eat prime rib buffet, offered Fridays and Saturdays from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for $19.99. It is not Bacchanal or the Wynn, he says, but he found it a pretty good value for 20 bucks.

More Fee-Free Offers For Fall And Winter

The Plaza downtown normally charges $39 a night, which is about $44 with the 13% room tax. Its no-resort-fee promotion needs a two-night minimum and travel by December 28, 2026, and requires a new reservation. Over four nights, Jacob puts the savings at roughly $176 before tax on the fee.

The Strat starts at $49 per night during the week and $99 on weekends. Its fall package includes a $50 resort credit per stay for food, drinks, Strat Tower admission or thrill rides, and the deal runs through February 28, 2027.

Treasure Island has a TV ad special starting at $69 a night where guests can decline the normal $50 nightly fee. Jacob notes the catch is that you give up the amenities the fee covers, such as Wi-Fi and fitness center access. On a three-night stay, he says, you avoid about $170 in fees and taxes.

Nevada residents get a break as well. Virgin Hotel offers up to 35% off and skips its $50 fee, and Station Casinos has a similar locals promotion at several of its properties.

Hotels That Never Charge A Resort Fee At All

Jacob also lists places where the fee is not part of the pricing at all. In downtown Las Vegas, that includes the Four Queens, which is on Fremont Street, and Hotel Apache at Binion’s.

On the Strip, Best Western Plus Casino Royale advertises no resort fee and free parking, and sells beer for as little as $1. The Jockey Club next to the Cosmopolitan and Marriott’s Grand Chateau offer a condo-style stay without the fee.

Others on his list are the Ahern Hotel near the Sahara, the English Hotel in the Arts District and Hotel Jefe at Ojos Locos in North Las Vegas. A fee-free hotel is not automatically cheaper, he says, so compare the full price including taxes and parking.

How To Use This Before You Book

The math is simple. With resort fees and taxes at many hotels now running $40 to $60 or more per night, skipping them can save $100, $150 or more over a multi-night trip.

Check the fine print on each deal. Most require new reservations, certain dates, minimum stays or a booking made directly through the hotel.

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