Woman Dumps Two Cans Of Cream Of Chicken And A Whole Stick Of Butter Into Thanksgiving Dressing, Then Declares Her Slow Cooker Shortcut A Perfect 10

There is only so much room in the oven on Thanksgiving, and the turkey is not getting any smaller. One Southern cook has a plan for that, and it starts with a slow cooker and a very generous amount of butter.

In a Thanksgiving sides video from @allrecipes, the host, Nicole, makes dressing the easy way. She skips the step of sauteing the vegetables and dumps everything together in the Crock-Pot.

Her verdict at the end is not shy. “This is a solid 10 out of 10 Thanksgiving dressing.”

She Says She Is From The South, So It Is “Dressing” And It Starts With Cornbread

She explains that in her part of the country it is called dressing, not stuffing, and the base is almost always cornbread. Today she takes the easy road with Jiffy mix, which is also how her mom does it.

She admits that Jiffy cornbread is a little sweeter and that some people do not like that. “To each their own,” she says, adding that she likes a little sweet and salty.

For more texture she adds day-old sliced sourdough, torn into very small pieces, along with raw celery and onion. She seasons it with extra sage, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper.

Two Cans Of Cream Of Chicken, A Few Eggs And A Stick Of Butter On Top

Next she makes a well in the middle and pours in the wet ingredients. That means two cans of cream of chicken soup, a few eggs to hold it all together, and chicken broth.

She says you could mix this straight in the slow cooker, but she wanted to keep the mess down. Then comes the part she jokes is not the prettiest. Instead of sauteing the vegetables in butter, she lays a whole stick of butter across the top and lets it drip down as the dressing cooks.

She sprays the slow cooker with cooking spray so nothing sticks, and says the raw vegetables will release moisture of their own. It cooks on high for a couple of hours or on low for about four hours.

Her Oven May Be Out Of A Job After This Dressing

When the lid comes off, she is delighted. The dressing is moist, not dried out, and browned and crusty around the edges. She notes that stuffing is too dry sometimes, and this one clearly is not.

It is pretty enough to serve right from the slow cooker, she says, and you can switch it to warm. Dressing is what takes the longest in the oven besides the turkey, so moving it out of there makes sense.

She says it smells like her mom’s. “It is moist. It is tender. It’s flavorful,” she says, tasting every ingredient, including the celery. She admits the cream of chicken is a shortcut, then adds, “I’m not mad at it at all.”

The Four Other Sides That Cook Themselves

The dressing is just the first of five slow cooker recipes in the video. Each one frees up oven space, and she points out that it also keeps the kitchen from getting hot when everyone gathers there.

Green bean casserole: two pounds of frozen green beans, one can of cream of chicken and one of cream of mushroom, plus milk, salt, pepper and Parmesan. The fried onions go on at the end so they do not get soggy, and she toasts them in a skillet first.

two pounds of frozen green beans, one can of cream of chicken and one of cream of mushroom, plus milk, salt, pepper and Parmesan. The fried onions go on at the end so they do not get soggy, and she toasts them in a skillet first. Mashed potatoes: a whole 5-pound bag of russets cooked on high for four to five hours with a chicken bouillon cube, then drained and mashed right in the slow cooker with butter, milk and sour cream.

a whole 5-pound bag of russets cooked on high for four to five hours with a chicken bouillon cube, then drained and mashed right in the slow cooker with butter, milk and sour cream. Mac and cheese: rinsed elbow macaroni cooked with evaporated milk, broth, half and half, sharp cheddar and a little American cheese from the deli, with no eggs.

rinsed elbow macaroni cooked with evaporated milk, broth, half and half, sharp cheddar and a little American cheese from the deli, with no eggs. Sweet potato casserole: four cans of sweet potatoes, a whole stick of melted butter, white and brown sugar, eggs and a pecan topping, cooked on high for three to four hours.

She calls the mashed potatoes a “genius move” for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any time of year. Of the sweet potato casserole, she says the warm pecan topping and brown sugar make it taste like the real thing, even though it started with canned potatoes.

The green beans keep a little bite, and she says the longer they cook the softer they get, so it comes down to preference. “This is one of those that you really can’t mess up,” she says. Her daughter counts it among her favorites.

On the sweet potato side, she notes that four cans equal about eight nice-sized sweet potatoes. The egg helps the runny mixture set up as it cooks, and she slides a paper towel under the lid if too much moisture collects.

Tips To Steal For Your Own Thanksgiving Table

A few of her small habits can help even if you never use a slow cooker for dressing. Rinse the starch off macaroni before it goes in the pot so the pasta does not turn sticky. Use evaporated milk in the mac and cheese because it is rich and holds up to cooking without curdling.

Start the mashed potatoes first, since they take the longest. Keep each finished dish on warm and serve straight from the pot, so the food stays hot and you only dirty one dish.

Her point is that nobody at the table has to know how little work the sides took. In her words, they did not sacrifice any of the quality or flavor, and the oven was free for the turkey.

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