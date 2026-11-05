Costco Shoppers Catch Kirkland Dishwasher Pods Shrinking From 115 To 105, Then Spot Motor Oil Jumping 60% With A Two-Per-Membership Limit

Costco shoppers who grab the same Kirkland items every month might want to look a little closer on the next trip. A couple of familiar products have quietly changed, and not in your favor.

In a walkthrough on @RossenReports, the host shows what is shrinking, what is jumping in price, and what is actually getting cheaper this month.

The first change he points to is on the dishwasher pod shelf.

Dishwasher Pods Quietly Dropped From 115 To 105 In A New Fresh Scent Box

He holds up the Kirkland Ultra Shine Platinum Performance pods. The old box had 115 pods, and the version that just returned to the shelf has 105.

The scent also moved from lemon citrus to fresh, and the box now leans on the word platinum. He says that is aimed squarely at Cascade Platinum Plus.

His advice is to ignore the box price and read the per-pod number. Kirkland works out to about 12 cents a wash, while he puts Cascade Platinum at almost 31 cents. “You’re getting less, but it’s still a deal,” he says.

Motor Oil Is Up 60% And Costco Now Limits You To Two Per Membership

Then comes what he calls the Kirkland change nobody wanted. The motor oil is up 60% in price since last year, and Costco now lets each membership buy only two every 7 days.

A two-pack with five quarts each is $57.99, or about $5.80 a quart. A year ago that same pack was $35.99. He ties the jump to the war in Iran pushing oil prices up.

It is still the better buy next to the name brand, he says. The Mobil jug looks cheaper on the shelf, but it works out to roughly $7.16 to $7.17 a quart.

New Trash Bag Boxes Are Just Packaging, And Kirkland Still Beats Amazon

He also warns that Kirkland is changing the box on its heavy-duty compactor and kitchen bags. Shoppers may see two different boxes while the old stock clears, but he says the product inside has not changed.

The bags run 24 cents each at Kirkland, compared with 36 cents each for Amazon Basics. He calls them amazing bags that hold up at his house.

For fall cleanup, the 70-count Kirkland outdoor bags are 50 gallons at 37 cents a bag. The Hefty bags at Walmart are 39 gallons at 42 cents a bag, so Costco gives you a bigger bag for less.

“Not Enough To Beat Sam’s Club” On Pepper, But These Price Cuts Are Real

Costco is also lowering prices on some items thanks to tariff refunds, and he says he would rather have the cash. Kirkland coarse black pepper dropped overnight from $6.99 to $5.99, yet Sam’s Club still wins at 44 cents an ounce against 47 cents.

Other markdowns he found hold up better against the competition.

Peppermint bark is back at $12.99, which is $4 cheaper than last year and about 59 cents an ounce. Williams Sonoma starts at $34.95 for its version.

Milk chocolate almonds went from $19.99 to $18.99 and then to $17.99 for the same 48 ounces, now sold in a bag instead of a tub.

A 3-pound bag of walnuts fell from $13.79 to $9.99, about 20 cents an ounce, while the Walmart option is 58.7 cents an ounce.

Crispy cooked wings dropped from $16.99 to $14.99 for a 4-pound bag. He says they are reportedly made by Foster Farms, whose own bag goes for $18.99.

The $49.97 Sheet Set That Is 88% Cheaper Than Macy’s

His loudest alert is a Kirkland queen sheet set, 680 thread count pima cotton, in blue or cream. It is $49.97, and he notes that a price ending in 97 at Costco usually means the lowest it will go.

It is a six-piece set, while the Macy’s version is four pieces at $425. That makes Kirkland 88% cheaper with the same thread count and extra pillowcases, and he says it is already selling out.

The Vitadrink Zero is another big gap. A 24-pack of 20-ounce bottles is $12.99, or 54 cents a bottle, against $2.17 a bottle for Vitaminwater Zero in a 12-pack on Amazon.

How Costco Keeps The $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken Cheap

He answers one of the questions viewers ask most. Costco bought its own chicken company, with local farmers raising the birds while Costco handles the rest from the egg on up.

That control over the supply chain lets it hold the price at $4.99. He also calls the chicken a loss leader, parked at the back of the store so you walk past plenty of items that make money.

Smart Ways To Shop Kirkland This Month

The takeaway from the walk-through is simple. Compare the per-unit price, not the sticker, because a box can shrink while the headline price stays friendly.

Check the count on items you buy regularly, since the pods are a good example of a smaller package arriving with new branding. Also open the walnut bag when you get home, because he says some members report the oil can turn rancid, and if it smells off, Costco will swap it for a new bag.

Finally, remember that cheap does not always mean cheapest. Sam’s Club undercut Costco on pepper, so a quick price check before you stock up is still worth the extra minute.

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