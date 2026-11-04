Maryland’s Berlin Hired A Local Author To Write Its Hallmark Christmas Town Story Instead Of Using AI, And It Was The Only Maryland Town Picked

When Hallmark invited towns across America to tell their Christmas story, one small Maryland community made a point of doing it the old-fashioned way. Berlin hired a real writer.

The town was named an official Hallmark Christmas Town, one of only 25 chosen across the country and the only one in Maryland. It did not win the top honor, but it still earned a place in the spotlight.

The story was reported October 29 by The Daily Record, in a piece by Olivia Minzola for the Salisbury Daily Times.

A Local Author Wrote The Town’s Story

On October 21, the Town of Berlin Main Street and Arts and Entertainment District posted on Facebook that it had hired local author Stephanie Fowler of Salt Water Media to write Berlin’s story for Hallmark.

The post explained the choice this way: “many may have gone straight to AI, but not us.”

It is a small decision, but it says a lot about how the town wants to be seen: warm, personal and rooted in its people.

The Contest That Started In August

Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Towns Contest, run by the Hallmark Channel, used a public vote that began in August. Berlin did not win the top honor.

The winner was Carlinville, Illinois. But towns that landed in the top 25 are recognized as official Hallmark Christmas Towns.

Hallmark will feature Berlin on its website, according to a news release the town issued on October 22.

Berlin Has Starred On The Big Screen Before

This is not Berlin’s first brush with Hollywood. The town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore was the main filming location for the 1999 romantic comedy “Runaway Bride” and the 2002 fantasy-drama “Tuck Everlasting.”

That history helps explain why the town felt natural in a contest about movie-worthy Christmas spirit.

Local Businesses Joined The Celebration

Forgotten 50 Distilling posted on Facebook on October 22 that Berlin really does feel like something straight out of a Hallmark movie.

Local shops and restaurants often benefit when a town gets recognized. More visitors mean more customers for the people who keep Main Street alive.

Why Small Towns Still Matter At The Holidays

Small towns give visitors a break from big-city crowds. A walk down a decorated Main Street, a cup of hot cocoa from a local shop and a friendly hello from a stranger can feel like a gift.

They also offer a chance to buy gifts from independent stores. Spending a few dollars on a handmade item supports local families.

Tips For Visiting A Hallmark Style Town

Go on a weekday if you can. Weekends in famous towns can be crowded.

Check the local events calendar for tree lightings, parades and craft markets.

Shop small. Stop in at bookstores, bakeries and gift shops.

Be kind to staff and residents, who may be welcoming more visitors than usual.

Bring The Feeling Home

You do not have to travel to enjoy a Hallmark Christmas. A simple evening at home with cocoa, a blanket and a favorite holiday movie can capture the same feeling.

Light a candle, put on carols and invite a neighbor over. Community spirit starts with small gestures.

Berlin’s choice to hire a local writer is a reminder that stories feel best when they come from the people who live them.

A Town On Maryland’s Eastern Shore

Berlin sits on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, a short drive from the beaches of Ocean City. Its tree-lined Main Street, with historic buildings and small shops, is the kind of place that rewards a slow walk.

Visitors often make a day of it, browsing antiques, trying a local restaurant and stopping for coffee. In winter, the town trades beach crowds for holiday lights.

If you plan a trip, check opening hours for small shops, since many have shorter schedules in the off-season.

Why A Human Touch Still Wins

Berlin’s decision to hire a local author for its story is part of a bigger conversation about the role of technology in creative work. Many people feel a story written by a neighbor carries a warmth that a machine cannot match.

That feeling is easy to understand. A good holiday story is about people and places, and the best details come from someone who has stood on that street in the cold.

Write Your Own Family Holiday Story

You can borrow the idea at home. Sit down with a notebook and write a short story about your family’s favorite Christmas tradition.

Start with a scene, such as the smell of baking or the sound of a favorite record.

Add names and details, like who always burns the first batch of cookies.

Ask older relatives to share a memory and write it down as they tell it.

Print it and tuck it into a card or a scrapbook.

Years from now, a page like that will be treasured more than almost any gift on the tree.

Supporting Local Artists And Writers

Berlin’s choice also supports a local business. Hiring a nearby writer keeps money in the community and gives a neighbor a chance to shine.

When you shop for gifts this season, consider buying books, art and crafts from local creators. Small purchases add up, and a handmade present carries a story of its own.

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