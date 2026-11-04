Chicago Just Won Best Big City In America For The 10th Year In A Row, And Milwaukee Landed Fifth Ahead Of Oakland, Portland, Nashville And New Orleans

It is a winning streak most cities would envy. Chicago has been named the best big city in the United States for the 10th year in a row.

The ranking comes from Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards. Nearly 800,000 people cast their votes.

The lists were reported October 7 by Joe Calabrese of FOX 5 New York.

The Top 10 Big Cities In America

Here is how the readers ranked the country’s big cities.

Chicago, Illinois San Francisco, California Boston, Massachusetts New York, New York Milwaukee, Wisconsin Oakland, California Portland, Oregon Nashville, Tennessee New Orleans, Louisiana San Diego, California

Milwaukee Cracks The Top Five

Milwaukee landed in fifth place, ahead of Oakland, Portland, Nashville, New Orleans and San Diego. For a Midwestern city that does not always get national attention, that is a nice showing.

Chicago’s dominance is the headline, though. A decade of wins means readers keep returning to its lakefront, architecture and food scene year after year.

New York Takes Fourth And Gets A Compliment

New York finished fourth. The magazine described it as a city that “still buzzes as though perpetually caffeinated.”

It added that the city is a town for all seasons, with no wrong itinerary.

The Top 10 Small Cities Too

The same survey ranked smaller cities. Charleston, South Carolina, took first place.

Charleston, South Carolina Alexandria, Virginia Santa Fe, New Mexico Greenville, South Carolina Santa Barbara, California Lexington, Kentucky Savannah, Georgia Healdsburg, California San Juan, Puerto Rico St. Augustine, Florida

Why Readers’ Choice Lists Are Worth A Look

These rankings reflect the opinions of travelers who have actually visited, so they offer a window into what people enjoyed. They are not scientific studies, but they are a handy starting point.

Use them to find ideas, then dig deeper into the cities that catch your eye. Read recent reviews, check the weather and compare costs.

How To Plan A City Trip On A Budget

Big cities can be expensive, but a few habits keep costs under control.

Travel in the off-season. Hotels often cost less in winter, outside of holiday weeks.

Use public transportation instead of renting a car, and walk when you can.

Look for free attractions, such as parks, lakefront paths and public art.

Eat your biggest meal at lunch, when many restaurants offer lower prices.

Chicago, Boston And San Francisco For First Time Visitors

If you are choosing among the top three, think about what you enjoy. Chicago offers architecture tours, museums and a long lakefront.

Boston is steeped in American history and is easy to explore on foot. San Francisco is known for hills, cable cars and views of the bay.

Each rewards a few days of exploring at a relaxed pace. Do not try to see everything at once.

Check Before You Go

Attractions can change hours and prices, so confirm details before you travel. Buying tickets in advance for popular museums and shows can save time at the door.

Whether you pick a big city or a small one, a good trip comes down to curiosity and a flexible plan. Pack comfortable shoes, bring an open mind and enjoy the ride.

Reading Between The Lines Of A Readers Choice List

A ranking based on votes is a snapshot of what travelers loved this year. It cannot predict what a city will be like on a rainy Tuesday in February.

The order of the list shows where readers’ hearts lie. A 10-year streak suggests Chicago does something right.

Look at which cities appear on both the big city and small city lists. Readers clearly enjoy places with character, whether it is Chicago’s skyline or Charleston’s cobblestone streets.

A Few Small City Getaway Ideas

Small cities are ideal for shorter trips. Charleston, Alexandria and Savannah are walkable, with historic districts that can be explored in a weekend.

Santa Fe offers art and adobe architecture, and Healdsburg is known for its wine country setting. St. Augustine is a favorite for history lovers.

Book a room within walking distance of the main sights so you can skip the rental car and parking fees.

Senior Friendly Travel Tips

Many cities offer discounts for older travelers on museums, tours and public transportation. Always ask at the ticket counter if a senior rate is available.

Take breaks. A city walk with a bench, a coffee stop and a rest at the hotel in the afternoon lets you enjoy evenings out.

Carry a list of medications, a copy of your insurance card and the address of your hotel. A little preparation lets you relax and enjoy the sights.

Whichever city you choose, a little advance planning makes the visit smoother. Look up the weather, map out two or three must-see sights and leave room in your day for a surprise detour. Some of the best travel memories come from a side street you stumbled onto by accident.

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