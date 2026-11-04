Carlinville Illinois Beat 24 Other Finalists To Become Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Town, And Its Prize Could Be A Movie Filmed On Its Own Historic Square

A small Illinois town on Route 66 just got a very big holiday gift. Carlinville has been named Hallmark’s “Merriest Christmas Town” of 2026, and the prize could put it on television screens next year.

The town beat 24 other finalists in the inaugural Merriest Christmas Towns Contest. Its grand prize is a filming location for a future Hallmark original Christmas movie.

The news was reported October 16 by NBC Chicago and October 20 by Time Out Chicago.

A Nationwide Search For Christmas Spirit

Hallmark ran a nationwide search for communities that bring Christmas spirit to life through traditions, celebrations and community spirit. Public voting narrowed the field, and then a panel of judges evaluated 25 finalists.

Winners were chosen from nationwide public votes and scores from an expert panel. Hallmark named Carlinville the winner on October 15.

Hallmark Came To The Courthouse

Hallmark executives made the announcement in person at the historic Carlinville Courthouse. The event included seasonal music, food and holiday activities.

Four “Countdown to Christmas” stars attended: Jonathan Bennett, Erin Cahill, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Brendan Penny.

Time Out Chicago summed up the mood with a simple line: “The holiday season has arrived early in Macoupin County.”

What The Judges Loved

Judges cited Carlinville’s historic square, which hosts a light-filled holiday ceremony, and its many festivities that make it a holiday destination.

The town is located between Springfield and St. Louis along historic Route 66. It sits in Macoupin County, about four hours southwest of Chicago.

Karin Doolin, executive director of the Carlinville Chamber of Commerce, said visitors have long remarked that the town looks like something out of a Hallmark movie.

Sears Catalog Homes And A Student Run College

Carlinville has some quirky claims to fame. It is home to the world’s largest continuous collection of original Sears catalog homes in a single neighborhood.

It also hosts a Christmas market and holiday events each winter. Time Out Chicago highlights Blackburn College, which it describes as having the country’s only student-managed work program.

Other Finalists Kept The Title Of Official Hallmark Christmas Town

The other finalists included Ashland, Oregon; Boerne, Texas; Hanover, Pennsylvania; and Winter Garden, Florida. Among Midwest finalists were Bemidji, Minnesota; Neenah, Wisconsin; Parkville, Missouri; and Portsmouth, Ohio.

Towns that finished in the top 25 are still recognized as official Hallmark Christmas Towns.

Plan A Visit To A Small Town At Christmas

Small towns shine in December, but they can be busy on festival weekends. A few tips will make the trip smoother.

Check the town’s tourism or chamber of commerce site for event dates and parking.

Book lodging early, since nearby hotels fill up when a town makes national news.

Arrive early for evening ceremonies so you can find a good spot on the square.

Bring warm layers, a flashlight and cash for small vendors.

Make A Road Trip Of It

Because Carlinville sits on historic Route 66, it makes a good stop on a longer drive. Pair it with a visit to a nearby museum or diner and you have a full day.

Take photos of the Sears homes and the square. Ask locals about the history; small-town residents are often proud storytellers.

If you cannot travel, you can still enjoy the story on television when the Hallmark movie airs. Many fans will be watching for the courthouse and the glowing square.

A Christmas town does not need a big budget to feel magical. Sometimes a lit-up square and a welcoming crowd is all it takes.

What A Movie Shoot Can Mean For A Small Town

When a film crew arrives, the effects reach far beyond the cameras. Crews and cast members need places to stay, eat and shop, and local businesses often see a boost.

Residents may also get a chance to take part, from lending a storefront to working as extras. Many towns remember the experience for years.

Movie productions also mean patience. Streets may be closed for a few days, and parking can be tight. Communities that win a prize like this usually plan ahead to keep things running smoothly.

A Few Ideas For Your Own Route 66 Adventure

If the story has you dreaming about a road trip, Route 66 is a classic for a reason. The old highway passes through small towns with diners, motels and neon signs that have charmed travelers for generations.

Plan your drive in short stretches. A few hours behind the wheel, then a stop for pie or a stroll, makes the trip relaxing instead of tiring.

Fill the tank before you leave larger towns, and carry a paper map as a backup. Cell service can be spotty in rural areas.

Winter travelers should check the forecast and pack a blanket, water and an emergency kit. Roads can be icy in December, and a little caution keeps the holiday trip safe.

Small Ways To Bring Your Town Some Cheer

Carlinville’s story shows that a holiday reputation is built by neighbors. People hang lights, plan ceremonies and welcome visitors, year after year.

You can do the same at home. String lights on your porch, bake cookies for a neighbor or volunteer at a local holiday event.

Even a small effort helps, and you never know when your own street will become the setting for someone’s favorite memory.

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