One Reviewer Tested Seven Fall Coffee Creamers And Told Readers To Skip Coffee-mate Pumpkin Spice And Do Themselves A Favor With Chobani Instead

The creamer aisle gets crowded every fall. Pumpkin spice, apple butter, maple pecan and even a wizard-themed cake flavor are all fighting for a spot in your coffee.

One Tasting Table reviewer tested seven of them and came away with four to buy and three to skip. Her loudest verdict was against one of the biggest names in pumpkin spice.

The results were published October 21 by Tasting Table.

The Pumpkin Spice Showdown

The reviewer tested the zero-sugar version of Coffee-mate’s Pumpkin Spice Creamer and said to skip it. She found the aroma unpleasant and the taste washed out, with an oily texture and artificial sweetness.

Her advice: “Do yourself a favor and stick with something like Chobani instead.”

Chobani’s Pumpkin Spice Creamer earned a buy. She praised the short ingredient list and called the spice flavor a much more mellow take on pumpkin spice, saying it is an emphatic yes for her.

The Other Buys

Coffee-mate’s Harry Potter Toffee Cauldron Cake Creamer also made the buy list. She describes a vanilla toffee flavor with a warmer background, and says it is just sweet enough, with no trip to Honeydukes required.

Forager Project’s Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Creamer is organic and plant-based, made with cashew and coconut milks and real pumpkin puree. It grew on her and easily made the buy list.

Starbucks’ Maple Pecan Latte Oatmilk Creamer has maple and brown sugar notes followed by toasty pecan. She called it extra smooth and rich, making it feel that much more indulgent.

The Other Skips

International Delight’s Apple Butter Coffee Cake Creamer is a skip. She found a sour, artificial green-apple taste instead of apple pie, and the butter and coffee cake flavors were largely missing.

Silk’s Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer was another skip. She found it thin and too subtle, tasting more like vanilla or plain sweet cream than pumpkin spice.

What The Tally Teaches Us

Four buys and three skips shows that a seasonal label does not guarantee a good cup. The best of the bunch had short ingredient lists and flavors that tasted like the real thing.

The worst were thin, oily or artificial. That is a useful rule of thumb when you scan the shelf.

How To Pick A Creamer You Will Love

A few habits will help you choose better.

Read the ingredient list. A shorter list often means a more natural flavor.

Buy the smallest size first. If you do not like it, you have not wasted much.

Compare flavors against a plain cup. Some creamers taste fine in a sweet latte but off in black coffee.

Think about your coffee. A dark roast can handle a bold spice, while a light roast pairs better with a gentle vanilla.

Make Your Own Pumpkin Spice Creamer

If you cannot find one you like, a homemade version is easy. Warm a cup of milk or half-and-half with a few spoonfuls of canned pumpkin puree, a tablespoon of maple syrup, a teaspoon of vanilla and a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger.

Whisk until smooth, let it cool and store it in a jar in the refrigerator. Shake well before each use.

It will keep for several days when chilled. A quick pour makes your own cup a seasonal treat.

Take A Moment To Enjoy It

Whichever creamer you pick, the best cup of coffee is the one you take time to enjoy. Sit down, warm your hands on the mug and let the flavors fill the kitchen.

Fall comes only once a year, and a good cup of coffee is a small gift worth savoring.

Does Your Creamer Match Your Coffee?

A creamer works best when it complements the coffee instead of covering it up. A bold flavor like maple pecan can stand up to a strong brew, while a mild creamer suits a lighter roast.

Start with a small pour and add more if needed. It is easy to add, but hard to take away, and a heavy hand can drown the coffee.

Shake the bottle well before each use, especially with plant-based creamers, since ingredients can settle.

Storage And Savings

Check the date on the carton and use it within the time listed after opening. Keep creamers in the main part of the refrigerator rather than the door, where temperatures change more.

Seasonal creamers often go on sale as the holidays pass. If you find one you love, buy an extra when the price drops.

A Little Extra On Flavor Names

Creamer names can be fanciful, and it helps to look past the label. A cake-inspired flavor might taste like vanilla and toffee, while a coffee cake flavor might lean on cinnamon and brown sugar.

When the taste is far from the name, as with the apple butter creamer the reviewer skipped, disappointment follows. Reading reviews before you buy helps.

Try a flavor at a friend’s house first, or ask a store employee which ones are selling. A quick opinion from someone who has tried it saves money and cups of coffee.

In the end, the best creamer is the one that makes your morning feel a little brighter.

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