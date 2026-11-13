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📋 Culpeper, VA Admin Jobs With Multiple $20–$25/hr Openings
Culpeper’s admin scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare and home services. If you’re organized, friendly, and good on the phone, these roles are worth a look.
Medical Unit Receptionist – Med/Tele (PRN Days)
- Employer: UVA Health – UVA Community Health
- Location: Culpeper, VA
- Type: Part-time (PRN, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.)
- Pay: $18.43/hour
Work at the hospital front desk on a medical/telemetry unit, handling phones, visitors, and clerical tasks that keep patient care running smoothly. Great fit if you have strong computer skills, can handle a busy, sometimes stressful environment, and want to get experience in healthcare.
Experienced Front Desk Receptionist – Dental Office
- Employer: Not listed (dental practice)
- Location: Culpeper, VA
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off
Run the front office for a dental practice—appointments, patient records, billing, and insurance. You’ll need at least 1 year of dental receptionist experience and comfort with dental/medical terms and office software.
Service Dispatcher
- Employer: Able Heating & Air
- Location: Culpeper, VA
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m., some seasonal overtime)
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour
- Benefits: Medical (50% of employee premium), paid vacation, retirement plan, paid training
Coordinate daily schedules for HVAC technicians, juggle calls, and keep customers updated. Ideal if you have 2+ years of admin/dispatch or project coordination experience, like fast-paced work, and want year-round, stable employment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.