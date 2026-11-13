Culpeper’s admin scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare and home services. If you’re organized, friendly, and good on the phone, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UVA Health – UVA Community Health

UVA Health – UVA Community Health Location: Culpeper, VA

Type: Part-time (PRN, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.)

Pay: $18.43/hour

Work at the hospital front desk on a medical/telemetry unit, handling phones, visitors, and clerical tasks that keep patient care running smoothly. Great fit if you have strong computer skills, can handle a busy, sometimes stressful environment, and want to get experience in healthcare.

Employer: Not listed (dental practice)

Not listed (dental practice) Location: Culpeper, VA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Run the front office for a dental practice—appointments, patient records, billing, and insurance. You’ll need at least 1 year of dental receptionist experience and comfort with dental/medical terms and office software.

Employer: Able Heating & Air

Location: Culpeper, VA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m., some seasonal overtime)

(Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m., some seasonal overtime) Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour

Benefits: Medical (50% of employee premium), paid vacation, retirement plan, paid training

Coordinate daily schedules for HVAC technicians, juggle calls, and keep customers updated. Ideal if you have 2+ years of admin/dispatch or project coordination experience, like fast-paced work, and want year-round, stable employment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.