Culpeper’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or growing your career. Here are a few local roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Culpeper, VA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), employee discount, paid time off

Support dentists with procedures, X-rays, and patient care in a fast-paced, team-focused office. Good fit if you like hands-on work, staying organized, and helping patients feel calm and cared for.

Employer: UVA Health / UVA Community Health

Location: Culpeper, VA

Type: Full-time, Nights (7p–7a, rotating weekends)

Pay: $35.67 – $61.43 per hour

Bonus: $7,500 sign-on bonus (per listing)

Nurse residency role on a Med/Tele unit, designed for RNs ready to grow their skills with strong support. You’ll work with an interdisciplinary team, use advanced equipment, and build experience caring for patients with a wide range of needs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.