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📢 WCU adds 2 fully online business certificates for 2027
12 days ago
📢 New online business certificates start spring 2027
Western Carolina University’s College of Business is launching two new fully online graduate certificate programs starting in spring 2027:
- Applied Business Fundamentals – Covers accounting, economics, business analytics and human resource management to build core business skills for people from business or non-business backgrounds.
- Strategic Functional Leadership – Focuses on finance, marketing, operations and strategy to help professionals lead teams, manage functions and support big-picture decisions.
Both certificates:
- Are fully online, so you can study while working.
- Are stackable into WCU’s MBA program, so your courses can count toward a master’s degree.
Programs are offered through WCU’s College of Business (AACSB-accredited).
For details or to get started, visit businessgrad.wcu.edu or email businessgrad@wcu.edu.
More Info: COB unveils new graduate certificate programs
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