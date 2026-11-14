📢 New online business certificates start spring 2027

Western Carolina University’s College of Business is launching two new fully online graduate certificate programs starting in spring 2027:

Applied Business Fundamentals – Covers accounting, economics, business analytics and human resource management to build core business skills for people from business or non-business backgrounds.

– Covers to build core business skills for people from business or non-business backgrounds. Strategic Functional Leadership – Focuses on finance, marketing, operations and strategy to help professionals lead teams, manage functions and support big-picture decisions.

Both certificates:

Are fully online , so you can study while working.

, so you can study while working. Are stackable into WCU’s MBA program, so your courses can count toward a master’s degree.

Programs are offered through WCU’s College of Business (AACSB-accredited).

For details or to get started, visit businessgrad.wcu.edu or email businessgrad@wcu.edu.