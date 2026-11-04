🧑‍💼 Culloden WV HR Jobs: Multiple Openings at Service Wire

Culloden’s HR scene is busy right now, especially at Service Wire Company. If you’ve got people skills and love organized systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Service Wire Company

Service Wire Company Location: Culloden, WV (on-site)

Culloden, WV (on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Help lead the full hiring process: sourcing, phone screens, interviews, and reports. This role is great if you have 1–3 years in recruiting/HR, enjoy building candidate pipelines, and like being the link between managers and new talent.

Employer: Service Wire Company

Service Wire Company Location: Culloden, WV (on-site)

Culloden, WV (on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support the HR team with employee records, compliance, benefits paperwork, and reports. Good fit if you have a 2-year degree, 2+ years HR admin experience, and strong attention to detail.

Both roles come with solid perks: medical insurance options, PTO and paid holidays, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, tuition reimbursement up to $15,000, and referral bonuses.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.