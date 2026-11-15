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Cullman
🛒 Cullman, AL Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
5 days ago
Cullman’s retail scene is busy right now, with several spots hiring people who like staying active and helping customers. All three of these roles are full-time and offer room to grow.
Stocking Team Supervisor – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #7280
- Location: 5601 AL Highway 157, Cullman, AL 35058
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17 – $32 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
This role leads the stocking crew, unloading trucks and keeping the backroom and shelves full. Expect physical work (lifting 50+ lbs, possible forklift use) plus strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Store Manager In Training – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 6001 AL Hwy 157, Cullman, AL 35055
- Type: Full-time (weekdays + weekends)
- Pay: Not listed
Step into a leadership track at a busy convenience store. You’ll learn hiring, scheduling, inventory, cash control, and how to run the store day-to-day, with support from a Market Manager. Retail experience is preferred, and you’ll need a valid driver’s license and comfort working both indoors and outside.
Team Member – Whistle Express Car Wash
- Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base pay range not listed
Hands-on, fast-paced job on the lot, in the tunnel, and at the vacuums. You’ll guide guests through the wash, help with memberships, keep the site clean, and work outdoors in all kinds of weather. No experience needed—there’s a 60-day certification program to train you.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Cullman employers are moving fast on solid candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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