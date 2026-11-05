🏥 Cullman, AL Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings $80K+

Cullman’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home health to mental health and correctional nursing. If you’re licensed and ready for a change, there are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Southern Health Partners, Inc.

Southern Health Partners, Inc. Location: Cullman, AL (Cullman County Jail)

Type: Full-time , nights ( 6:00 PM – 6:30 AM , rotating schedule)

, nights ( , rotating schedule) Salary: Not listed (includes Sign-On and Retention Bonus opportunities)

Work 12-hour night shifts in a structured, secure environment caring for patients inside the jail. Good fit if you’re an RN or LPN who wants something different from hospital floors and likes using strong clinical judgment in a tight-knit team.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

(a Humana company) Location: Cullman, AL

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay Per Visit: $54.00 – $76.00 per visit/unit

Estimated Annual Pay Range: $85,400 – $117,500 per year

Provide speech therapy in patients’ homes, helping them improve speech, swallowing, and communication so they can stay independent. Comes with full Humana benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and more); you’ll need a current SLP license, CPR, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Hickory Care

Location: Cullman, AL (in-person)

Type: Part-time (3–4 days per week)

Salary: Not listed

Serve as a PMHNP across SNF and hospital settings, doing psych evaluations, med management, and treatment planning for a wide range of behavioral health needs. Designed for experienced PMHNPs (2+ years) who want meaningful impact, variety in settings, and a better work–life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.