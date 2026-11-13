You don’t have to raise a kid in a tiny apartment to appreciate a toddler table that does five things at once. But having done the former myself, I am immensely jealous of the parents and kids who can take advantage of Lovevery’s newest innovation, the Play Every Way Table. It is a thoughtful piece of furniture — but to call it just “furniture” sort of feels like I’m selling it short.

To make this table/easel/sensory table, it took somewhere between “dozens of prototypes” and “1 million attempts” according to the Lovevery product engineers and designers quoted in a recent Instagram Reel. They are grinning widely as they say this, though, which is a testament to the fact that they figured this whole thing out and then some. The resulting table (with a bunch of accessories included) is available for order for $315, and I’m pretty sure it’s going to be on a lot of wish lists this holiday season.

Lovevery

$315

What Is the Lovevery Play Every Way Table?

In its most basic configuration, this is a toddler-size table: 26.65 inches long by 27.9 inches wide by 17.5 inches high. Kids ages 18 months and up can play, create, or eat on it. It also comes with four leg extenders to allow it to grow with them until they’re ready for a big-kid desk.

You can purchase the table in three different ways, at three different price points:

Table & Accessories, $315 The included accessories are: storage bins, an activities guide, storytelling magnets, water painter sheets, ball run accessories, and a magnetic chalkboard

Table, Accessories, & Seating, $414 (currently on sale for $380) This bundle comes with a set of two wooden stools

Table, Accessories, Seating, & Expanded Add-Ons, $498 (currently on sale for $455) This bundle comes with extra accessories, like dustless chalk and easel paper pads (which are also sold separately)



“We recruited children up to 6 [years old] who were in the 95th [percentile] for height. They all were able to enjoy the table,” Lovevery cofounder Jessica Rolph said in a Reddit AMA in September 2026. You can also buy stools that slide under it, with a separate purchase or as part of a bundle — just note that the stools are currently on backorder and will ship in January 2027.

But wait, there’s more! By squeezing two handles, one on each side of the table, you can lift off the top and reveal the storage bins nested inside that are ready to turn this whole thing into a sensory table. Don’t worry about any mess that spills out of the bins because the space underneath it is designed for easy cleanup. The table also comes with a sensory activities book that provides more than 100 ideas of how to fill the bins for hours of play.

Now, pick up that lid you set aside and slide it vertically into the front of the table. Ta-da! It’s an easel. The table comes with a two-sided board that clips onto this upright surface. On one side is a magnetic chalkboard. On the other side of the board, the surface is one half of a hook-and-loop (Velcro-style) system to attach included ball run accessories. In that same Reddit AMA, Rolph said other felt items would stick to the board, too.

The table comes with three water painter sheets that clip to the easel, and kids can use the included Strong Hands Water Pen to reveal the designs on these sheets. For even more ways to play, you can purchase drawing paper to attach to the easel, as well as a double-sided brick board that works with LEGO (or “small bricks”) on one side and Duplo-size bricks on the other.

What Makes the Lovevery Play Every Way Table a Great Gift for Any Toddler or Family This Year

Those cold, dark winter months are coming quickly, folks, and with them, there are so, so many hours to fill with new indoor activities. This one table represents hundreds of ways to play with your toddler and encourage them to play and create on their own.

As with all of Lovevery’s expert-guided products, the designers took child development into account when making this table. That’s why the water pen is designed to strengthen a child’s grip, getting them ready to write later on, and even the storytelling magnets encourage dexterity to pick them up and place them around the board.

If parents, grandparents, or other loved ones are looking for a big-ticket item to give for the holidays or a birthday, this is like buying five gifts in one go. Even better, this is a gift that makes no loud noises, requires no batteries, is easy to assemble, and won’t be an eyesore in small spaces. It’s made with wood and child-safe plastic you can wipe clean (the bins are even dishwasher-safe), and the whole thing will likely last to hand down to more than one kid in the years to come.