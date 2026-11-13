A Longheaded Toothpick Grasshopper, a flightless species native to the southeastern United States, was recently seen at the museum at the Crystal River Archaeological State Park. These grasshoppers live in grasslands and usually blend in with the grass, are sometimes green but more often pale brown to gray with no clear markings, and have a long, slanted face with sword-like antenna that look like part of the head. Visitors are invited to explore Crystal River State Parks to look for this and other wildlife of all sizes.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of the Crystal River State Parks