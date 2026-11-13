Crystal River’s healthcare scene is growing, with hospital and retail pharmacy roles that keep you close to home and patients. Here are several solid options if you want to stay in care but grow your skills and pay.

Employer: Protouch Staffing

Protouch Staffing Location: Crystal River, FL (hospital/acute-care setting)

(hospital/acute-care setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level clinical role for an experienced hospital/acute-care pharmacist who can handle ICU, ER, oncology, pediatrics, and trauma patients. Great fit if you have multi-state licenses, strong clinical judgment, and want to work closely with doctors and nurses on complex cases.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Crystal River, FL

Type: Full-time (certified pharmacy technician)

(certified pharmacy technician) Salary: $22.50–$35.75/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, prescription coverage, 401(k), employee discount, work/life resources, career development (with a 30-hour work week)

Lead the day-to-day pharmacy operations while still working as a hands-on tech. You’ll manage tech schedules, help train the team, support vaccines and health services, and keep the pharmacy running smoothly for patients.

Employer: Tampa General Hospital – Citrus

Location: TGH Crystal River, 6201 N Suncoast Blvd, Crystal River, FL 34428

Type: Full-time, On-site

Shift: 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. (Night shift)

Minimum Pay Listed: $15.99/hour

Entry-level friendly role where you support nurses with vital signs, bathing, meals, mobility, and comfort for Med Surg patients. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, BLS, and want direct patient contact and hospital experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Crystal River tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.