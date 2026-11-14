Crystal’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to senior care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and help your neighbors.

Employer: Crystal Dental Care

Crystal Dental Care Location: Crystal, MN

Salary: $55–$65 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Privately owned general dentistry office serving Crystal for 30+ years, with a 4.9★ rating and 570+ Google reviews. Modern, renovated clinic with digital tech, flexible scheduling, PTO, holidays, SIMPLE IRA match, dental benefits, health allowance, and CE support. New grads welcome.

Employer: NovaCare Rehabilitation

NovaCare Rehabilitation Location: Crystal, MN (5700 Lakeland Ave N, Suite 200)

(5700 Lakeland Ave N, Suite 200) Salary: Starting at $75,000–$100,000 , depending on experience

, depending on experience Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, between 7:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.)

Outpatient pelvic health role in a specialty-focused clinic, with mentorship, strong CEU support, national certifications, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and a student loan repayment program. Join a national network of pelvic health PTs with clear advancement paths.

Employer: Suite Living Senior Care

Suite Living Senior Care Location: Crystal, MN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (AM 6 a.m.–2 p.m., PM 2 p.m.–10 p.m., every other weekend)

Hands-on caregiving in a small, 32-unit assisted living and memory care community. Paid training, Blue Cross medical, dental, PTO, holiday time-and-a-half, company-paid life and LTD, and 401(k) with up to 3% match. Open to CNAs, HHAs, PCAs, RAs, or NARs with at least 6 months’ experience.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.