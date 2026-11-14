Looking for a loving dog to welcome into your home in Crystal, MN? These pups with Redemption Road Rescue MN are all in need of either a foster or adoptive home.

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: About 2 years (adult)

About 2 years (adult) Gender: Female

Size: About 30–40 lbs

About Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Good with dogs: Yes, reported good with other dogs

Yes, reported good with other dogs Good with cats/kids: Not yet known – rescue can cat- and kid-test

Not yet known – rescue can Background: Coming from the Lake Traverse area; her owner is moving and cannot take her along

Coming from the Lake Traverse area; her owner is moving and cannot take her along Needs: A safe, caring foster or adoptive home as soon as possible

Luna is described as a sweet young girl who urgently needs a soft place to land. If you can offer her a safe spot, even short-term, you’ll be giving her the chance to move forward into a brighter future.

Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN

Contact: Check the adoption application and contact info on their site via the link below.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt or foster on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Personality notes: Said to be sweet , loves to cuddle , enjoys walks and chew bones

Said to be , loves to , enjoys and Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with kids: Yes, gets along with children

Yes, gets along with Good with cats: Unknown – rescue can cat-test if needed

Unknown – rescue can if needed Needs: A foster or adoptive home so she can come fully into rescue

Soda Pop sounds like a loving companion who enjoys people time and simple pleasures like walks and chew toys. Offering her a foster spot or forever home will help her leave her worries behind.

Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN

Contact: See the rescue’s application and contact details through the link.

👉 Meet Soda Pop and apply to adopt or foster on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Personality notes: Described as sweet , loves to cuddle , enjoys walks and chew bones

Described as , loves to , enjoys and Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with kids: Yes, gets along with children

Yes, gets along with Good with cats: Unknown – rescue can cat-test if needed

Unknown – rescue can if needed Needs: A foster or adoptive home so he can come into rescue

Mr. Dan is looking for a safe, loving place where he can relax, learn, and grow. If you have room on your couch and in your heart, he could be a wonderful match.

Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN

Contact: Use the application and contact info provided at the link.

👉 Meet Dan and apply to adopt or foster on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Crystal, MN, please consider fostering or adopting one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Even short-term foster homes make a huge difference.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.