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🐶 Friendly Foster-Ready Dogs Waiting for Homes in Crystal, MN
Looking for a loving dog to welcome into your home in Crystal, MN? These pups with Redemption Road Rescue MN are all in need of either a foster or adoptive home.
Luna *Foster Home or Adoptive Home Needed
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: About 2 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Size: About 30–40 lbs
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Good with dogs: Yes, reported good with other dogs
- Good with cats/kids: Not yet known – rescue can cat- and kid-test
- Background: Coming from the Lake Traverse area; her owner is moving and cannot take her along
- Needs: A safe, caring foster or adoptive home as soon as possible
Luna is described as a sweet young girl who urgently needs a soft place to land. If you can offer her a safe spot, even short-term, you’ll be giving her the chance to move forward into a brighter future.
Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN
Contact: Check the adoption application and contact info on their site via the link below.
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt or foster on adoptapet
Soda Pop *Foster or Adoptive Home Needed
- Breed: Hound mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Personality notes: Said to be sweet, loves to cuddle, enjoys walks and chew bones
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with kids: Yes, gets along with children
- Good with cats: Unknown – rescue can cat-test if needed
- Needs: A foster or adoptive home so she can come fully into rescue
Soda Pop sounds like a loving companion who enjoys people time and simple pleasures like walks and chew toys. Offering her a foster spot or forever home will help her leave her worries behind.
Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN
Contact: See the rescue’s application and contact details through the link.
👉 Meet Soda Pop and apply to adopt or foster on adoptapet
Dan *Foster or Adopter Needed
- Breed: Hound mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Personality notes: Described as sweet, loves to cuddle, enjoys walks and chew bones
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with kids: Yes, gets along with children
- Good with cats: Unknown – rescue can cat-test if needed
- Needs: A foster or adoptive home so he can come into rescue
Mr. Dan is looking for a safe, loving place where he can relax, learn, and grow. If you have room on your couch and in your heart, he could be a wonderful match.
Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN
Contact: Use the application and contact info provided at the link.
👉 Meet Dan and apply to adopt or foster on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Crystal, MN, please consider fostering or adopting one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Even short-term foster homes make a huge difference.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.