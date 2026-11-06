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🐶 Playful Herding Mix Dogs Ready for Adoption in Crystal, MN
Crystal has some wonderful herding-breed mixes looking for loving homes. These pups are smart, active, and hoping for families who will give them time, training, and lots of love.
Bullet *foster or adopter needed
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Border Collie mix (gorgeous mixed-breed male)
- Age: Adult (around 3 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN
- Good with dogs: Yes, good with other dogs
- Good with cats: Needs a home without cats
- Training:
- Does well in his crate
- Does well on leash
- Housing needs:
- Needs a foster or foster-to-adopt home so he can come into the rescue
Bullet sounds like a bright, eager boy who will thrive with structure, exercise, and a dog-savvy home. If you have room in your home and heart, fostering or adopting Bullet could change his life.
👉 Meet Bullet and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet
Bear *Foster or adopter needed
- Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix (also noted as shepherd mix)
- Age: Young (almost 1 year old)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN
- Good with dogs: Gets along with other dogs
- Good with other animals:
- Has been around chickens and does well
- Has not been around cats, but rescue thinks he may do okay since he’s good with chickens
- Training & behavior:
- Knows basic commands
- Potty trained
- Crate trained
- Needs some leash work
- Can free roam in the house when alone and does fine as long as garbage is put away
- Described as a sweet dog
Bear is a young, trainable pup with a great start on manners. He’s ready for an active home that can keep teaching him and give him plenty of playtime and love.
👉 Meet Bear and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Crystal, MN and have room for a smart, energetic dog, please consider fostering or adopting from Redemption Road Rescue MN. Opening your home to a foster dog, even short-term, makes space for the rescue to save more lives.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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