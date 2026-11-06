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Crystal

🐶 Playful Herding Mix Dogs Ready for Adoption in Crystal, MN

8 days ago

Crystal has some wonderful herding-breed mixes looking for loving homes. These pups are smart, active, and hoping for families who will give them time, training, and lots of love.

Bullet *foster or adopter needed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBg8E_1GoPVS7i00
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Border Collie mix (gorgeous mixed-breed male)
  • Age: Adult (around 3 years old)
  • Gender: Male
  • Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN
  • Good with dogs: Yes, good with other dogs
  • Good with cats: Needs a home without cats
  • Training:
    • Does well in his crate
    • Does well on leash
  • Housing needs:
    • Needs a foster or foster-to-adopt home so he can come into the rescue

Bullet sounds like a bright, eager boy who will thrive with structure, exercise, and a dog-savvy home. If you have room in your home and heart, fostering or adopting Bullet could change his life.

👉 Meet Bullet and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet

Bear *Foster or adopter needed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175WqK_1GoPVS7i00
  • Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix (also noted as shepherd mix)
  • Age: Young (almost 1 year old)
  • Gender: Male
  • Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN
  • Good with dogs: Gets along with other dogs
  • Good with other animals:
    • Has been around chickens and does well
    • Has not been around cats, but rescue thinks he may do okay since he’s good with chickens
  • Training & behavior:
    • Knows basic commands
    • Potty trained
    • Crate trained
    • Needs some leash work
    • Can free roam in the house when alone and does fine as long as garbage is put away
    • Described as a sweet dog

Bear is a young, trainable pup with a great start on manners. He’s ready for an active home that can keep teaching him and give him plenty of playtime and love.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Crystal, MN and have room for a smart, energetic dog, please consider fostering or adopting from Redemption Road Rescue MN. Opening your home to a foster dog, even short-term, makes space for the rescue to save more lives.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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