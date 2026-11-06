🐶 Playful Herding Mix Dogs Ready for Adoption in Crystal, MN

Crystal has some wonderful herding-breed mixes looking for loving homes. These pups are smart, active, and hoping for families who will give them time, training, and lots of love.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Border Collie mix (gorgeous mixed-breed male)

Australian Cattle Dog / Border Collie mix (gorgeous mixed-breed male) Age: Adult (around 3 years old )

Adult (around ) Gender: Male

Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN

Good with dogs: Yes, good with other dogs

Yes, Good with cats: Needs a home without cats

Training: Does well in his crate Does well on leash

Housing needs: Needs a foster or foster-to-adopt home so he can come into the rescue



Bullet sounds like a bright, eager boy who will thrive with structure, exercise, and a dog-savvy home. If you have room in your home and heart, fostering or adopting Bullet could change his life.

👉 Meet Bullet and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix (also noted as shepherd mix)

Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix (also noted as shepherd mix) Age: Young (almost 1 year old )

(almost ) Gender: Male

Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue MN

Good with dogs: Gets along with other dogs

Good with other animals: Has been around chickens and does well Has not been around cats , but rescue thinks he may do okay since he’s good with chickens

Training & behavior: Knows basic commands Potty trained Crate trained Needs some leash work Can free roam in the house when alone and does fine as long as garbage is put away Described as a sweet dog



Bear is a young, trainable pup with a great start on manners. He’s ready for an active home that can keep teaching him and give him plenty of playtime and love.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Crystal, MN and have room for a smart, energetic dog, please consider fostering or adopting from Redemption Road Rescue MN. Opening your home to a foster dog, even short-term, makes space for the rescue to save more lives.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.