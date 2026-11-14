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🏥 Crystal Lake healthcare jobs with multiple flexible roles
Crystal Lake has a nice mix of healthcare openings right now, from leadership to hands-on patient care. Good options here if you want solid pay, benefits, or flexible hours.
Nursing Supervisor
- Employer: The US Oncology Network / Illinois Cancer Specialists
- Location: Crystal Lake & Elgin, IL
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $91,000–$96,000/year
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA, generous PTO, wellness perks
Lead the nursing team in an oncology practice, overseeing clinical operations, staffing, and quality of care. Ideal if you’re an RN with strong oncology experience who’s ready for more leadership and wants stable pay plus full benefits.
ABA Therapist / RBT (Part Time)
- Employer: Apex Pediatric Therapy Services
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.00–$27.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), flexible schedule, license reimbursement, mileage reimbursement, PTO
Work directly with kids using ABA therapy under a BCBA’s guidance, with training provided. Good fit if you have ABA experience, enjoy working with children, and want flexible hours with solid hourly pay.
Registered Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Liberty Dental, Joseph Antolak, D.D.S.
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL 60014
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (up to 32 hrs/week)
- Pay: $50.00–$65.00/hour
- Benefits (vary by hours): Health insurance, paid vacation, retirement plan
Join a private, non-corporate dental office with a modern space and long-time patients. Great if you want strong hourly pay, flexible days/hours, and a smaller-practice feel.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare roles can move fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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