Crystal Lake has a nice mix of healthcare openings right now, from leadership to hands-on patient care. Good options here if you want solid pay, benefits, or flexible hours.

Employer: The US Oncology Network / Illinois Cancer Specialists

The US Oncology Network / Location: Crystal Lake & Elgin, IL

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $91,000–$96,000/year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA, generous PTO, wellness perks

Lead the nursing team in an oncology practice, overseeing clinical operations, staffing, and quality of care. Ideal if you’re an RN with strong oncology experience who’s ready for more leadership and wants stable pay plus full benefits.

Employer: Apex Pediatric Therapy Services

Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.00–$27.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), flexible schedule, license reimbursement, mileage reimbursement, PTO

Work directly with kids using ABA therapy under a BCBA’s guidance, with training provided. Good fit if you have ABA experience, enjoy working with children, and want flexible hours with solid hourly pay.

Employer: Liberty Dental, Joseph Antolak, D.D.S.

Location: Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Type: Full-time or Part-time (up to 32 hrs/week)

Pay: $50.00–$65.00/hour

Benefits (vary by hours): Health insurance, paid vacation, retirement plan

Join a private, non-corporate dental office with a modern space and long-time patients. Great if you want strong hourly pay, flexible days/hours, and a smaller-practice feel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare roles can move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.