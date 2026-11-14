Crystal Lake has some strong sales roles right now, especially if you like being out in the field and building relationships. Here are several local openings with real earning potential.

Employer: ProMach (ID Technology)

ProMach (ID Technology) Location: Crystal Lake, IL (Midwest territory, ~50% travel)

(Midwest territory, ~50% travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: Total pay range: $110,000 – $150,000+ (Base about $35,000 + $75,000 – $115,000 potential commission)

Sell labeling, coding, and marking equipment plus labels and ribbons to new and existing accounts. This role is great if you’re self‑driven, like being on the road, and want big commission upside with day‑one benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Joblet-AI (hiring on behalf of Verizon)

Location: Crystal Lake, IL (local field territory)

(local field territory) Type: Full-time, on-site field sales

Pay: $65,000 – $80,000 base + uncapped commission (OTE $110,000 – $140,000+)

Outside sales role selling 5G internet, mobility, and IoT solutions to small and mid‑size businesses. Ideal if you have 2+ years of quota‑carrying field sales, enjoy prospecting and closing, and want strong benefits plus uncapped earnings.

Employer: Humana

Location: Lake & McHenry Counties, IL (field-based; must live in territory)

(field-based; must live in territory) Type: Full-time, field-based with some work-from-home

Pay: $31,800 – $123,800 per year (base + targeted commission)

Community-focused role helping seniors understand Medicare Advantage and related plans through home visits and local events. Great fit if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), comfortable meeting people face to face, and want solid medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and paid licensing/training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on territory, quotas, and benefits so you can see if it fits your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.