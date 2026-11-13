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Crystal Lake
📣 Crystal Lake sales & marketing jobs with multiple $100K+ roles
10 days ago
Crystal Lake has some strong options right now if you like talking with people and closing deals. A few of these roles can pay well into six figures if you perform.
Licensed Insurance Sales Representative – State Farm Agent
- Employer: State Farm Agent
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about helping neighbors with auto, home, life, and more. You’ll handle calls, give quotes, explain coverage, and support local marketing and community events.
Home Services Sales Representative – Roofing (Earn $125K–$175K+)
- Employer: Fresh Page Home Improvement
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000–$175,000+ (performance-based)
Walk neighborhoods, spot homes with old or storm-damaged roofs, and sell roofing and restoration services. You’ll do roof inspections (training provided), help with insurance claims, and can earn serious commission if you hustle.
Mortgage Lending Officer (SAFE Act) – Illinois
- Employer: Citi
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $60,000–$175,000 plus potential incentives and benefits
Help clients reach homeownership goals by advising on mortgage options, analyzing finances, and managing loans from application to closing. This is a relationship-heavy role with realtors and referral partners, with strong upside for experienced mortgage sellers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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