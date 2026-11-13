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🔧 Crystal Lake IL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Crystal Lake has a lot going on in the trades right now, especially in HVAC and facility care. If you like working with your hands and being out in the field, these openings are worth a look.
Lead HVAC Installer
- Employer: Edelman Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electric & Solar
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL (upcoming location)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26–$45/hour base + $2–$5/hour in performance incentives
Lead residential installs for furnaces, ACs, heat pumps, and ductwork. You’ll run jobs, handle startups and commissioning, and help train junior installers. Comes with a take-home vehicle, weekly technical training, 2 weeks PTO, and health, dental, vision, and 401(k) with up to 5% match.
Entry Level Residential HVAC Installer
- Employer: Edelman Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electric & Solar
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL (new location)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$25/hour base + $2–$5/hour in performance incentives
Good fit if you’re handy and want to break into HVAC. You’ll assist with installs, learn tools and safety, and grow under experienced techs. Includes take-home vehicle, weekly training, 2 weeks PTO, and full benefits + 401(k) match.
HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: Edelman Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electric & Solar
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL (upcoming location)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$40/hour base (experienced techs $26–$40/hour) + $2–$5/hour in performance incentives
Diagnose and repair residential HVAC systems, explain options to customers, and keep solid documentation. Role offers minimal rotating on-call, take-home service vehicle, weekly training, 2 weeks PTO, and health, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 5% match, plus loyalty bonuses.
HVAC Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Edelman Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electric & Solar
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL (upcoming location)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26–$40/hour base + $2–$5/hour in performance incentives
Focus on tune-ups, inspections, and catching issues before breakdowns in residential and light commercial systems. You’ll get a take-home service vehicle, weekly technical training, 2 weeks PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 5% match, and room to advance.
Maintenance Laborer
- Employer: Crystal Lake Park District
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM (some weekends)
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping parks, buildings, and outdoor spaces in shape with landscaping, basic repairs, and facility upkeep. Great if you like working outside, being active, and helping keep community spaces clean and safe. Benefits info is available through the Park District.
Senior Healthcare Maintenance Mechanic
- Employer: Mercyhealth
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Type: Full-time (alternating shifts; some weekends, holidays, on-call)
- Pay: $21.00–$30.45/hour
Advanced building and plant maintenance in a healthcare setting—working on boilers, chillers, ventilation, life safety systems, and more. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, tuition and certification reimbursement, and other hospital-system benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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