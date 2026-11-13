Crystal Lake’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to leadership. Here are a few solid roles hiring right in town.

Employer: Grand Victorian of Crystal Lake

Grand Victorian of Crystal Lake Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Memory Care program in a senior living community, guiding a clinical team and shaping care plans for residents with dementia. This role is ideal for an RN or LPN with 3+ years in dementia care who enjoys mentoring staff and working closely with families.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, every other weekend)

Shift: Variable, 5am–1:30pm or 9:30am–6pm

Variable, or Pay range: $20.59 – $30.88/hour

Support the lab by collecting and processing specimens, running waived and moderate complexity tests, and helping keep equipment in top shape. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with computers, and have lab training or a science background.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Type: PRN (as needed)

Shift: Variable

Variable Pay range: $35.85 – $58.20/hour

Perform diagnostic imaging across multiple modalities while supporting patients and mentoring other staff. Great for an ARRT-registered radiographer with a few years’ experience who wants flexible hours and variety in their day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.